Lions-49ers Key Matchup: Jack Campbell vs. George Kittle
On Monday night, the Lions will be facing a San Francisco 49ers team that looks markedly different than the one they battled in last season's NFC Championship Game. For starters, San Francisco will be down three key offensive performers, all of whom it has lost to season-ending injuries: wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (knee), running back Christian McCaffrey (knee) and left tackle Trent Williams (ankle).
Yet, this 49ers squad, led by eighth-year head coach Kyle Shanahan, still features several high-impact players. And when it comes to the offensive side of the ball, the team features no bigger playmaker than tight end George Kittle.
The two-time All-Pro, now in his eighth NFL season, is on the verge of a second consecutive – and fourth overall – 1,000-yard receiving season (967 yards through 13 games). Additionally, he's recorded 100-plus yards in two of his last three games (151 yards against the Bears in Week 14 and 106 yards against the Dolphins in Week 16). Plus, he's racked up 68 catches and eight touchdowns on the season, and has earned a 91.4 overall grade from Pro Football Focus for his efforts. That mark, by the way, ranks No. 1 among 36 qualified tight ends.
Simply put, Kittle, now 31 years old, remains the real deal, and could be a matchup nightmare for the Lions Monday.
He also is likely to benefit from Detroit defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn's propensity to blitz. The Lions, in fact, blitz at the eighth-highest rate in the NFL, and Kittle has absolutely thrived off of that this season. Specifically, he ranks No. 1 among all tight ends in yards per route run when facing the blitz, according to PFF.
Glenn, for one, believes the Iowa product is the game's “best tight end.”
“He is a weapon, and when you watch him on tape, he looks even faster than he’s been in his years,” Glenn told reporters earlier this week. “Man, he’s going up and getting the ball, he’s blocking. They’re getting the ball to him at the point of attack.”
Expect fellow Hawkeyes product and Detroit linebacker Jack Campbell to receive a healthy dose of reps against Kittle in this Week 17 tilt. It'll be far from an easy assignment for the second-year pro. However, if there's anyone up for the task, it'd be the 2023 first-round pick.
Campbell has enjoyed a solid sophomore campaign patrolling the middle of the Lions’ defense. He's compiled 116 total tackles, including five for loss, along with 1.5 sacks, five passes defensed and a forced fumble. Plus, he's earned a 75.4 overall grade from PFF (ninth-best among all qualified linebackers), including a 70.7 pass-coverage grade.
I expect Campbell to exert his very best effort against Kittle on Monday night. Yet, I don't believe it'll be enough to keep the five-time Pro Bowler in check.
I'm predicting that Kittle finishes with five receptions, 58 yards and a touchdown in San Francisco's primetime showdown with Detroit.