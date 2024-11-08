Bengals Claim Former Lions WR Isaiah Williams
The Cincinnati Bengals were awarded former Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaiah Williams.
Placed on waivers this week, the AFC North squad will add the rookie wideout to their active 53-man roster.
The talented wideout was able to impress Detroit's coaching staff coming out of training camp.
Unfortunately, with the success of the offense, there was not much of a role outside of special teams for the former Illinois Fighting Illini wideout.
Detroit signed the 23-year-old as an undrafted free agent back in the spring. Throughout his time at practice, Detroit's coaching staff noticed the effort and consistent growth from Williams.
Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson noted a couple of weeks ago that Williams had regularly won scout team player of the week honors for his efforts at practice.
Jared Goff on Quest to 'Break Narratives'
“That’s the fun part, I think, when you’re coaching, is seeing – yeah, you’re tuned into the opponent at hand with the starters and everything that they have going on, but you have fun when the defense is in their preparation and you’re – just watching our scout team, he’s been the guy that pops every week on scout team," said Johnson. "And I know he’s won scout team player of the week several times for coach (Aaron) Glenn and the defensive staff.
"You see it – you see what you saw in the preseason with the speed, the explosion, and now it’s just carrying over and you’re seeing it day in and day out," Johnson explained further. "And so, the trust level’s certainly going up. If he’s up here this week, then we’re getting more confidence in what he’ll bring to the table as well.”