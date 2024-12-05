Best Bet: Gibbs Goes Off Against Green Bay
The Detroit Lions have been fueled by their rushing attack throughout the 2024 season, as both David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs have had big performances at various points.
With a solid 1-2 punch, the Lions have been able to keep opponents off balance by rotating their different backfield options. Though both players have similar foundational skills such as power and speed, Gibbs is known more as the big-play threat while Montgomery is viewed as the bruiser of the pair.
With a big matchup looming against the Green Bay Packers Thursday, the Lions will need their run game to be at its best. The Lions' defense is battered with injuries, and as a result the offense can help by grinding out long drives and churning the clock with the run game.
While Montgomery will likely see plenty of action, PlayiLottery lead writer Drew Ellis is projecting a big game for Gibbs. Ellis has Gibbs going over his projected total in yards, currently set at 69.5 at (-110) odds, via Draft Kings Sportsbook.
"Despite being 11-1, it feels like the Lions have their backs against the wall. Injuries have piled up, leaving them in a vulnerable position against the Packers tonight. That should come as a challenge to the offense, as it will have to pick up the defense in this game in order to get a win," Ellis told Lions OnSI. "It was encouraging to see Detroit rush for 194 yards against the Bears on a short week without Taylor Decker. However, Detroit went away from Jahmyr Gibbs in the second half and that’s when the offense stalled. I think they will be sure to keep Gibbs in the mix this time around."
In the first meeting against the Packers, Gibbs had a rushing touchdown and 65 yards on 11 carries. He currently leads the team in rushing, and ranks fourth in the league, with 973 yards. If he's able to go over on his total, he will surpass 1,000 yards on the season.
"He had 65 yards on 11 carries in the rainy win at Green Bay. At home, Gibbs is averaging 89 rushing yards over his last five games," Ellis explained. "He has hit 69 yards or more in six of his last seven and in nine of 12 overall games this season. If Detroit gives Gibbs a healthy dose of carries, which it should, he should get to 70 rushing yards."
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.