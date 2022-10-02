Best Bet: Jamaal Williams Will Find End Zone against Seattle

The Detroit Lions should look to rush the football at a heavy rate this week against the Seattle Seahawks.

Heading into Week 4, Detroit is banged up offensively, and the team will be without three of its top offensive playmakers.

D'Andre Swift, Amon-Ra St. Brown and DJ Chark will all sit out this week, as they battle various injuries.

Quarterback Jared Goff expressed confidence this week that other players on offense will take advantage of their opportunity, if called upon.

“Yeah, of course. He’s (Swift) been obviously tremendous for us, but we’ve got guys that we trust," said Goff. "Jamaal’s obviously first up and then Craig (Reynolds), and everyone else. But, Swift is going to be fine, and whenever he’s back, we’ll be ready for him.”

Williams, 27, is coming off a performance against the Vikings that saw him rush the football on 20 occasions for 87 yards, finding the end zone twice.

Related: NFL odds also available at SI Sportsbook

The veteran running back should be able to continue his productivity, including finding the end zone, against a weak Seahawks defense.

Play Michigan lead writer Drew Ellis also sees Detroit relying heavily upon its run game this week at Ford Field.

“Jamaal Williams has proven he’s a steady option in the backfield for the Lions. He’s already been the primary goal-to-go option for the Lions when D’Andre Swift was healthy," Ellis told All Lions. "With Swift out, as well as Amon-Ra St. Brown, the Lions should be looking to control the clock and rely on the run game. I expect a big day from Williams, including a touchdown. My best bet is Williams scoring a touchdown against Seattle at Ford Field (-125).”