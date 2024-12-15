Best Bet: Jameson Williams' Speed Too Much for Bills
The Detroit Lions and Buffalo Bills boast two of the NFL's most potent offenses. Detroit ranks second in total offense and first in scoring, while the Bills are 10th in total offense and second in scoring.
Sunday's game between the two teams, which is one of the most-anticipated showdowns of the season, could become a high-scoring affair as a result. Both teams are led by quarterbacks who are firmly in the MVP conversation, and their respective offenses have plenty of talent.
One player who could stand out on Sunday for Detroit is wide receiver Jameson Williams. The Bills will be without cornerback Rasul Douglas, who has been one of their top coverage players.
With Amon-Ra St. Brown, Tim Patrick and Sam LaPorta all also in the fold as pass-catchers for Detroit, along with David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs in the run game, the Bills will likley have a difficult time limiting all of the options in Ben Johnson's offensive scheme.
Williams speed makes him tough to take away. With his ability to stretch the field vertically, paired with the offense's ability to get down the field in a hurry, Williams could certainly be able to produce some big plays in Sunday's game.
Key Matchup: Josh Allen vs. Detroit Secondary
PlayiLottery lead writer Drew Ellis has Williams going over his projected total, currently set at 51.5 (-115) via DraftKings Sportsbook, as this week's best bet.
"It’s a big game with a lot of potential for big offensive plays. When that is the case, it’s hard to look past Jameson Williams," Ellis told Lions OnSI. "Oddsmakers still seem conservative with his receiving totals. He’s quietly approaching a potential 1,000-yard season despite missing a pair of games. Yet, his total is just 51.5 receiving yards for Sunday. Buffalo’s defense has been suspect to some defensive lapses, which we saw last week in Los Angeles. If the Bills are going to rely on man coverage, that gives Jamo the ability to beat his man with his lightning speed."
Williams has had a breakout third season, as he's developed into a solid all-around option. After being utilized primarily as a deep threat for his first two seasons, the Alabama product has expanded his route tree and has earned the trust of Johnson and Goff.
Through 11 appearances this season, Williams has racked up 39 catches for 710 yards and four touchdowns. Ellis anticipates another solid showing from the third-year wideout.
"Williams doesn’t need much space to break open a play and rack up 50+ yards," Ellis said. "Plus, he's proven he can also be a possession receiver that has earned Jared Goff’s trust. He has 7+ targets in each of his last three games. This feels like a game in which Williams can make a major impact and get at least 52 receiving yards."
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
