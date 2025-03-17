Best Available Free Agents for Lions at Every Position of Need
The Detroit Lions have had a productive start to free agency, but needs still remain after the first wave.
Detroit will need to continue stocking up on players in the trenches throughout the remainder of the offseason, and several talented veteran options still remain available.
Here are the best free agent fits available for the Lions at five positions of need.
Guard
Best fit: Will Hernandez
Hernandez has yet to find a suitor after suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 5. However, prior to his injury he started each and every game at right guard where the Lions have a need following the departure of Kevin Zeitler.
The UTEP product is 29, and the market hasn't materialized likely the way he'd hoped. He earned a 69.3 overall offensive grade and a 66.0 run-blocking grade via Pro Football Focus, and is the ideal type of player that the Lions could plug in to replace Zeitler.
At the very least, Hernandez could compete for the job with Christian Mahogany, who had a strong finish to his rookie season. Zeitler's departure is a vote of confidence for Mahogany, but adding a player like Hernandez would give him quality competition.
EDGE
Best fit: Emmanuel Ogbah
Ogbah is a bigger body who plays the way the Lions desire as a pass rusher. Listed at 6-foot-4, 275 pounds, he has the ability to play stout against the run or collapse the pocket as a pass rusher.
The Oklahoma State product had 10.5 sacks combined over the last two campaigs with the Dolphins. In five seasons with Miami, he has 29.5 sacks and seems to still have plenty of production ahead of him. Ogbah could provide veteran experience as well as competition for Marcus Davenport and any other young rusher the Lions bring in.
Defensive tackle
Best fit: Calais Campbell
Campbell is approaching his age-39 season, but he has remained productive through 17 NFL seasons. Last season with the Miami Dolphins, Campbell recorded five sacks and 12 tackles for loss.
Detroit has expressed its interest in Campbell in the past, and he could see value in joining the Lions as they make a push for a championship. By all accounts, he has a strong reputation across the league and would fit both from an on-field standpoint as well as a leadership perspective.
Wide receiver
Best fit: Robert Woods
Many of the top receivers available are veteran presences, and the Lions have just retained a veteran of their own in Tim Patrick. Back on a one-year contract, Patrick is expected to handle the third wide receiver as he did last season.
Woods played in 15 games last season and had 20 catches for 203 yards. He isn't the vertical threat that he was during the prime of his career, but he still has reliable hands and can be a chain mover for the Lions' offense when called upon.
The Lions may see more value in adding a young player through the draft, but Woods could be a veteran leader for the room if the team elects to add another experienced player to their wide receiving corps.
Safety
Best fit: John Johnson III
Johnson has a tie to the Lions' front office, as he was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams while Brad Holmes was working for the team. With the Lions having one of the best safety duos in the league, any safety addition would more likely be to replace Ifeatu Melifonwu and his ability to play in the box and blitz.
Though Johnson suffered an injury that kept him out for most of the 2024 season, he did return to action for the playoffs. He had an interception in one of his two regular season appearances, along with eight combined tackles.
Johnson also has spent some time playing on special teams in recent years, including a pair of consecutive season in which he had over 100 snaps from 2022-23.