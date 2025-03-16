Roundtable: Early Lions Free Agency Hits, Misses
1.) What was Lions' best move in free agency?
Christian Booher: I think the Lions' best move in free agency was to bring in cornerback D.J. Reed. It's the easy answer because it's the only move the team has made that qualifies as flashy, but below the surface he appears to be a player that will fit very well with Detroit's style. Furthermore, the team lost a valuable veteran presence in Carlton Davis and promptly filled the void with another quality player. Reed has the ability to be both a leader and a highly productive player for the Lions' defense in 2025.
Vito Chirco: Everyone can easily say D.J. Reed, who has a chance to be a difference-making cornerback in the Lions’ secondary. However, I'm going to go with defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike, who had a career-best campaign in 2024. The 2021 second-rounder compiled 29 hurries, 13 quarterback hits and 45 total pressures this past season. I think re-signing him will pay major dividends for Kelvin Sheppard's defense.
2.) Do you think CB D.J. Reed will succeed playing in Detroit?
Booher: I believe Reed should have success in Detroit. The metrics indicate that he'll be just fine playing in press coverage as the Lions do so often. At first glance, his smaller 5-foot-9 frame does invite concern. However, he's established the fact that he plays bigger and can hang around physically against all the best receivers. He's a solid fit and should be just fine in Detroit's defense.
Chirco: Yes. Reed has the traits of a gritty, physical player who will thrive in Detroit. I believe he'll easily absorb the duties of Carlton Davis as the Lions’ No. 1 cornerback. Additionally, I believe he'll prove to be a solid counterpart for second-year pro and fellow starter Terrion Arnold.
3.) Was there a free agent you wished would have landed in Detroit that signed with another team?
Booher: If there was one free agent I was hoping for the Lions to land, it was defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo. Though he doesn't have the eye-popping numbers, I thought that his contract was reasonably priced in a market where EDGE players are so difficult to acquire. To make matters worse, he landed in Chicago and Detroit will have to see him twice a year.
Chirco: I will say Josh Sweat. I thought he would have looked real nice in Detroit as Pro Bowler Aidan Hutchinson's pass-rushing mate. At this juncture, the Lions are still in need of another EDGE rusher. And if the organization were to have addressed the need via free agency, Sweat would have been a commendable acquisition.
4.) Did Lions make a mistake not bringing back OL Kevin Zeitler?
Booher: Not bringing back Zeitler is definitely a vote of confidence in Christian Mahogany. After what he showed in his spurt last season, it's understandable to see why the Lions believe in him, but I'm curious to see if he can hold up that performance over a full season. I cannot formulate a firm opinion on whether or not it was a mistake not bringing back Zeitler, but there are definite pros to the decision they made. After all, Zeitler is an aging veteran and the Lions are taking a chance on the young player in Mahogany.
Chirco: I don't think it will end up being a major mistake because I like the fact that the Lions will now be able to give more reps to 2024 draft Christian Mahogany. Plus, Detroit could always end up drafting an interior offensive lineman this April to further fill the void.
However, I think the Lions will miss Zeitler, who had a productive 2024 campaign in the Motor City. And for what he got from Tennessee (a one-year, $9 million contract), it would have been advantageous for Detroit just to re-sign him.
5.) Which team in the NFC now concerns you the most after the first week of free agency?
Booher: All three of the Lions' divisional opponents got better throughout free agency, but the Vikings remain the biggest threat at this point. Ultimately, the Vikings will go where either J.J. McCarthy or any veteran addition takes them, but they loaded up on intriguing veteran pieces in free agency. Notably, they added strong pieces to the trenches on both sides with offensive lineman Will Fries and defensive linemen Javon Hargrave and Jonathan Allen. The Vikings are making a concerted effort to improve in the trenches, as they've had a strong offseason in that area.
Chirco: Although the Eagles have lost the likes of Josh Sweat and Milton Williams this offseason, I believe Philadelphia is still the best team in the NFC until proven otherwise. However, I did think the Chicago Bears strengthened their roster in a big way. They not only beefed up the protection for starting quarterback Caleb Williams via the signings of offensive linemen Joe Thuney, Drew Dalman and Jonah Jackson. But, they also solidified their defensive line via the acquisitions of Grady Jarrett and Dayo Odeyingbo. It appears that Chicago, under new head coach and former Lions OC Ben Johnson, is serious about building a solid roster around Williams.