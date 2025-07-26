Best Things We Heard From Lions' Saturday Training Camp Practice
The Detroit Lions have wrapped up another round of training camp practices.
With the conclusion of Saturday's practice, the Lions now have six sessions under their belts. They will resume action on Monday, with it officially being game week as the team prepares for the Hall of Fame Game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Here are the best quotes Lions OnSI heard following the conclusion of Saturday's practice.
Dan Campbell
On his favorite drill to watch at practice
“One of the drills that I really love, and this was implemented last year offensively. It’s basically our catch and run, but it’s catch, knife, and both receivers – you got your quarterback – both receivers are running around the bag. One of them is going to get the ball, and then one of them has to immediately turn into a blocker for that runner. I love that one. Because you come out, you don’t know who’s getting it, right? When you turn the bag, and the minute that one catches it, man, you have to turn and burn and make the block. And then he’s got to make the adjustment off of the blocker, so it all happens fast. It just, it kind of initiates the run after catch, the block after catch, I kind of like that one because it gets on you pretty fast.”
Amon-Ra St. Brown
On if he believes the offense can continue to be dominant once again in 2025:
"I think so. It's early, but I feel like when you have the guys that we have on our offense, with the quarterback that we have, the o-line, the weapons, it's hard to not think you're gonna have a top offense. Obviously you've got to put the work in. You've got to execute out on the practice field, you've got to compete, know your assignments, everything like that. But I feel like, with the guys we have on our offense, I feel like we're pretty dominant. We feel like we can beat anyone across from us, just a matter of us putting it together and making those plays."
Amik Robertson
On showing off his versatility between playing nickel and outside cornerback:
“They always ask me, I’m not trying to single myself out or nothing, but they always ask me, ‘What do you like to play best?’ I’m a football player, man, I’m a DB. I’m not a corner, I’m not a nickel, I’m a DB. Wherever this team needs me to be at, I’m gonna go out there and make sure we don’t have a drop-off. I’m gonna do just as good as if D.J. Reed or Arnold or whoever comes out. I’m gonna pick up that slack and continue helping this defense.”
Alex Anzalone
On his memories from attending NFL training camp practices in his youth:
"I grew up in Eastern Pennsylvania, so I was an Eagles fan. I remember going to like two of their training camps, and you remember the players that made an impact on you, signing footballs and stuff like that. So you just try to do the same and hopefully make a kid's day."
Dominic Lovett
On the differences between the Lions' offense and what he played in at Georgia:
“Honestly, it’s not that different. Football, it’s a copycat league. We might take ketchup and call it mustard, we might take mustard and call it mayonnaise. So I feel like it’s just all about your skill set and how the coach can use you.”
Isaac TeSlaa
On his initial impressions of John Morton's offense:
"I think every receiver's gonna be running every different route in the route tree. I think that's something that's gonna be really special and different. You're not gonna be just a cookie-cutter guy who's out there like an X running those — not just a possession catcher, you're gonna be running things that are running inside, moving in to the slot. I think it appeals to everyone's different needs. And obviously we've got some really special guys that he's gonna be able to do some creative things with."
Terrion Arnold
On how playing so much man coverage will help him in his second NFL season:
"It's just gonna help me with the experience. A lot of routes and stuff, it's like my body moves a certain way because I've seen that before. It's like Steph Curry shooting a jump shot, you keep repeating it, repeating it so that when a game gets there, you've seen it so many times and practiced it so many times, it doesn't matter if there's 100,000 people in there. It's a rep that I've already taken before. That experience, it's gonna be very crucial and very key down the line in the season when it matters the most."