Best Things We Heard Inside Detroit Lions Locker Room After Bucs Win
Here is a collection of postgame quotes from Detroit Lions players and coaches following their 24-9 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
HC Dan Campbell
On the team's next man up mentality:
“Yeah, it is. And that's what's expected here. I’ve said it before, you get in there, you don’t have to be perfect, just challenge and compete and we will help you. The guys around you will help you, and we’ll play with three units. But I love the fact that the game didn’t feel too big for some of those guys. That’s (safety Thomas) Harper's first real start - (safety Erick) Hallett's first start, and I thought it wasn't too big for them. They got in there and competed and that's a great sign. We did some things, we put Amik (Robertson) on an island there a little bit, and I thought he really answered the bell. We put our linebackers on an island a little bit and they answered the bell. I was just proud of all of those guys, it was really good.”
QB Jared Goff
On the state of the team heading into the bye week:
“Yeah, nice little break. 5-2 is a good spot to be. Coming off that I think we got Minnesota first. So good division game – am I wrong? I think I’m right. So yeah, we’ll come back rested and ready to go for that one. There was a handful of things in this game that we got to clean up and work on and find a way to improve on. Certainly, offensively I don’t think tonight was up to our standards. Now, that’s not going to take away from the enjoyment of the win but at the same time, there’s a lot of things to fix right now that we need to be on top of, and we will be. We’ll be fine.”
RB Jahmyr Gibbs
On the team's performance in Monday's game:
"We played great complimentary football. We weren't doing good, the defense really stepped up all game. They played the whole game like that, we've just got to do our part."
On what it means to have not lost back-to-back games since 2022:
"It shows resiliency and shows that we hate losing. We're always gonna try to find a way to bounce back and get back to our standards, and that's trying to win every game."
OT Penei Sewell
On the dominant nature of Monday's win:
"I just think defensively, our defense was really dominant. We have a lot of things to work on offensively, and we know that. There was a lot left out there, a lot left to get. We didn't take advantage of those things. We've just got to clean up the tape tomorrow and see what went wrong, because I think it can truly be dominating. It was just one-sided today, and hats off to the defense."
DT Alim McNeill
On the energy of the crowd in his return:
"It felt good, it felt really, really good. It was good to be out there, to be honest, just to be playing football. I'm out there in front of all the fans. I forgot how that felt. Watching the game on the sidelines when I was out, it was like watching the game on TV. But being in it is so much different. That joy is what I was deprived of, I forgot how much I really, really, really love this game. It was good to be out there."
DT DJ Reader
On what makes the team so successful despite injuries and other adversity:
"I think it's unique because of the people. I think good teams find a way to be resilient. We've had a good team for a while now, and there's a lot of good players in this locker room. Guys aren't gonna let you, led by the head man, we're just not gonna let you settle. That's huge, I think that makes up for a lot of it. We're gonna go into the next week every week and try to correct things and get better in practice. There's a lot of fight in this team."
LB Grant Stuard
On how well the Lions' defensive played despite debuting a new secondary:
"I think that's a credit just to DeShea and J.O (Safeties coach Jim O'Neil) and those guys coaching that back end. They didn't blink, and we were grinding through the week but not everybody that got in the game today get reps during the week. That's just the standard we have, even scout team, mental reps. Shep is really big on asking us questions in the meetings, I probably get the most questions asked and I'm playing behind Zo (Alex Anzalone). Everybody's ready, bro, and it's beautiful man. You see sometimes where it will cripple a team when we're missing some guys. Their guys played. It was awesome, bro. It was just a testament to, throughout that week, getting that confidence. Those guys, we met extra, players only meetings. You're walking into lunch and the DBs are in there meeting, just preparing for their matchup knowing that it's gonna be Mike Evans, Emeka versus us. What are we gonna do about it? I really admire the way those guys attack the week, and I think that's why they put it out there on film. From Rock, Amik, to Whiteside to Strick getting in there, Hallett, Harper. It's awesome."
LB Derrick Barnes
On the team's ability to force fumbles:
"Since OTA's, we've been practicing it. We have drills in practice that we do before every practice, punch-out drills, anything we can do to cause fumbles. We do a good job of doing that and emphasizing that throughout the week. To come out here and put it on film, I know that makes our coaches happy because we take what we've learned from practice to the game. It's amazing, it's just a bunch of dogs being hungry for the ball. When you've got a group of guys like that, the sky's the limit."
CB Arthur Maulet
On what led to his second quarter interception:
"Baker, usually he reads to one side and then he comes back to the other side and that's where he wants to throw most of the time. I just saw him, when he scanned away that's when I knew he was coming back. That just gave me a chance to break on the downhill throw. It was the perfect call, Cover 2, and I just made the play honestly."
CB Rock Ya-Sin
On why the Lions are able to have success despite newcomers playing significant snaps:
"It's contagious, man. The belief, everybody believes in everybody. I believe in everybody out there, whoever is out there with me, we're talking, we're communicating. We're flying around, we're competing, we've got each other's back. It doesn't matter who's out there,
CB Nick Whiteside
On how it felt to get another chance to play at the NFL level:
"Just going off of last year, being in the league and not making the most of my opportunities. Then waiting an entire year and working out with teams and not sticking and continuing to work and continuing to talk to God and read every day and follow his plans and go through the XFL. Then to get an opportunity to come to Detroit during training camp and take advantage of my opportunities. Not making the team, not making practice squad, I just went back to work. That's been my mentality all along."
On if Monday was a magical night for him:
"It's crazy. Growing up in Michigan and watching the Lions play, then being out of the game for a whole year, then coming here and playing and not doing enough to stick around and being brought back. I'm just forever grateful, and God is good all the time."
CB Amik Robertson
On how Brian Branch's suspension fueled the defense
“A lot. That was our goal to go out there and support him because we’re always in his corner. Great player, an unbelievable person, great teammate. So, we wanted to go out there represent him and when we stepped in the building, we wanted him to know that we’re in his corner no matter what. We love him. We can’t wait to have him back.”