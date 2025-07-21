Observations: Hooker Steps It Up, Davenport Dominates
The Detroit Lions are not letting the fear of injuries change their style.
Already losing one player to a season-ending injury and having another pop up in their first practice, there's some concern given that the team had a large number of players on injured reserve last year.
However, Lions coach Dan Campbell won't let the doubt creep in, and isn't letting it change the way the team approaches playing the game.
"I've got a little thing on my board. You cannot let anything sway your identity or what you want to become. You can't let the fear of injury change the way you prepare. Doesn't mean you're not being smart, not reading the data," Campbell said. "So no, I'm not changing much. We're gonna do things very much like we've done for the last four years, because it's led to success for us. We play a certain style of football, and we've got to keep that. It's not easy to do, but you have to do that."
Here are observations from the Lions' second training camp practice for the 2025 season.
Participation report
Defensive back D.J. Reed did not practice Monday for undisclosed reasons, with Amik Robertson taking reps in his place opposite of Terrion Arnold.
Roy Lopez was participating in practice, but took himself out of a drill late in the session. While he did not return, he did not go into the locker room either. Running back Sione Vaki left practice early and is being evaluated for a leg injury.
Alex Anzalone missed a second straight day with what Campbell said is a hamstring injury, and the coach did not have a timetable for his return. Al-Quadin Muhammad was also out after missing Sunday.
Ennis Rakestraw was also sidelined after being diagnosed with a chest contusion after a collision in practice Sunday. Campbell doesn't anticipate his absence being a long-term one and believes the defender will benefit from some days of rest.
Linebacker Anthony Pittman was back in action after missing Sunday's practice. Among the players working on the sideline with trainers were Josh Paschal, Stantley Thomas-Oliver, Khalil Dorsey, Mekhi Wingo and linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez.
Arnold makes splash
With Reed out, Arnold had the opportunity to work as the top cornerback option for the day. He looked pretty steady throughout, and is expected to take a big jump in his second NFL season.
During 7-on-7 drils late in practice, Arnold made the play of the day when he punched the ball out of the hands of tight end Brock Wright. He unleashed his emotions with a yell and ignited the defense after making the play.
Last year, Arnold was thrust into action as a starter and gained valuable experience. Now, the Lions are hoping that will translate into steady performance in 2025.
Backup quarterback competition update
On Monday, Hendon Hooker bumped up to second-team reps. Campbell praised the third-year passer for his work on Sunday, and he once again looked comfortable within the Lions' scheme.
Hooker connected with rookie Isaac TeSlaa multiple times throughout the day, along with connections to Dominic Lovett and Tom Kennedy. He looks improved with his timing and accuracy at this stage.
While he still struggles with anticpation at times, his overall feel for the offense feels improved.
Campbell noted that he assigned Hooker to work on his footwork and timing in the break between OTAs and camp, and to this point he has looked refined in these areas early on.
“As far as Hooker, look, Hooker knows the deal. You’re out there to compete," Campbell said. "We gave him some things to do while he was home, talking about working on a little bit of the urgency, the footwork, certainly continued training. And look, it’s only one day but I liked what I saw out there yesterday. There’s an urgency. I thought his footwork was on, he’s spitting the plays out. But there again, that’s day one. He knows what it is, he knows it’s time to take the next step. So it’s his move, and I think he’s wired right and it means something to him. So here we go, man, it’s open camp.”
Hooker told reporters after practice that he's used to competing for jobs dating back to when his father was coaching him as an 11-year-old. As a result, he's not shying away from the battle with Kyle Allen and he believes competition brings out the best in him.
“Oh 100 percent. I’m a very competitive guy," Hooker said. "My love for the game, I’ll do anything to make sure that I’m playing at my highest and at my best.”
Ratledge remains first-team center
For the second-straight day, the Lions repped rookie Tate Ratledge as the first-team center. Dan Skipper remained the left tackle in the absence of Taylor Decker, while Penei Sewell was the team's right tackle. Graham Glasgow and Christian Mahogany were the guards on the first team offense.
As Campbell explained Monday morning, Ratledge has shown some natural aptitude to the position. He's a strong athlete and can be positionally flexible, and the Lions are evaluating whether or not he's immediately up to the task.
Campbell noted that Glasgow has played the position before and could be someone who can plug in as the pivot in a pinch.
Giovanni Manu was the Lions' second-team left tackle, pairing with Jamarco Jones as the right tackle. Michael Niese was the team's second-team center Monday, with Netane Muti at left guard and Kayode Awosike at the right guard spot.
Creating pressure
Though Monday's practice was non-padded and no-contact, there were still multiple defensive linemen who put themselves in positions to make big plays.
In addition to the young players, some veterans were also wreaking havoc throughout the day. Marcus Davenport generated multiple pressures on Jared Goff, including one pass that was almost picked off by Kerby Joseph.
Daveport had a solid all-around day and reminded onlookers why, if healthy, he can be a big part of the Lions' pass-rush. In team periods, the first-team defense was getting plenty of interior pressure and likely would've had a sack on one pass from Goff to Sam LaPorta.
With the second-team, 2025 sixth-round pick Ahmed Hassanein burst through the line of scrimmage and would've blown up the team's run play. Later, Nate Lynn would've sacked Kyle Allen with the third team after winning his rep.
Hassanein and Lynn are two intriguing options for the Lions' EDGE rotation. The team is searching for consistency opposite of Aidan Hutchinson, and as a result has its eyes open to young players who step up in camp.
"I'm excited for him. He's got that energy, he's got that dog, too," Davenport said of Hassanein. "Shoot, he asked me for some advice and he basically talked himself through it. I said, 'I'm happy to be able to bounce your ideas off.' I think he's got what it takes."
Quick hitters
1.) Jake Bates connected on all four of his field goal attempts early in practice. He drilled two from 34 yards out and one apiece from 38 and 43 yards. However, he went three-of-five in his next round with misses from 38 and 43 yards. During that round, he hit a 48-yard boot.
2.) Isaac TeSlaa had a busy day out wide, hauling in a pair of passes from Hooker throughout the day. He also demonstrated good ball-tracking skills during individual drills while working with Jared Goff.
3.) Team owner Sheila Hamp was in attendance for practice Monday.