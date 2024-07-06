Blockbuster Trade Proposal Lands Lions Treylon Burks, Malik Willis
The Detroit Lions appear to be quite comfortable with their NFL roster heading into training camp.
This offseason, the decisions made by Detroit's front office have been universally applauded. The defense has been upgraded, with holes in the secondary having been filled via free agency and the draft.
Ahead of the start of the preseason, many NFL pundits still propose a variety of deals intended to improve each team.
NFL writer Mike Payton recently proposed a three-team blockbuster trade that included the Lions, the Titans and the Raiders.
According to Payton, the Lions would secure Treylon Burks, Malik Willis, Ameer Abdullah and a 2025 fifth-round pick from the Raiders.
The Titans would secure Malcolm Rodriguez, Janarious Robinson and a 2026 sixth-round pick from the Lions. Meanwhile, the Raiders would acquire Hendon Hooker, a 2025 seventh-round pick from Detroit and a 2025 fourth-round pick from the Titans.
"With Willis the Lions get a little younger at backup quarterback and they get a guy that has some NFL experience, but could use some stability and solid coaching for his position," Payton wrote. "With Willis the Lions get a little younger at backup quarterback and they get a guy that has some NFL experience, but could use some stability and solid coaching for his position. If it doesn't work out, the Lions now have the ability to reset and then draft their quarterback of the future in 2025 or 2026 and get a guy that's much younger and can develop on the bench for a while and still be in his 20's when he takes over."
The addition of Burks to Detroit's offense would be intriguing, as his size fits a need the team currently has. Burks has 49 catches for 665 yards and one touchdown over two NFL seasons.
"They also get a solid athlete with tremendous size in Treylon Burks," Payton said. "The Titans have not been good with developing receivers, but the Lions have been. Having Burks on the roster gives the Lions a chance to make this very young former first-round pick the player he was expected to be coming out of the draft in 2022. It would also be the third Titans receiver the Lions have made better."
Unfortunately, the deal is flawed due to Willis not having the same upside as Hooker, the former Tennessee Volunteers signal-caller. Willis, a Liberty product, has struggled in limited opportunities, and was surpassed by Will Levis on the depth chart last season.
In two seasons, Willis is 35-of-66 passing for 350 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions. He also has 144 rushing yards and one score on the ground in his 11 career appearances.
While Hooker has struggled early, the potential is still there for the former third-round draft pick to develop into a solid NFL backup and a future starter.
As a result, this deal being proposed would likely be declined by all parties involved.