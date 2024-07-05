Sam LaPorta 2024 Best Bets Breakdown
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta burst onto the scene with an exceptional, record-setting rookie campaign.
Drafted in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Iowa, LaPorta managed to set the NFL record for receptions by a rookie tight end. Viewed initially as a capable replacement for T.J. Hockenson, the Iowa product exceeded all expectations.
Now, LaPorta is expected to once again be a vital part of the Lions' offense. With Josh Reynolds' departure, there will be even more targets and opportunities made available. As the security blanket for quarterback Jared Goff, the 23-year-old could be in for an even bigger year.
His rookie year was a fortunate one, as he remained healthy until suffering a knee injury in the regular season finale. He did manage to play through it in the playoffs.
Here are predictions for a pair of futures bets involving LaPorta and the 2024 NFL season.
Receiving yards
Best bet: Over 850.5 (-110)
As previously mentioned, Reynolds signing with the Denver Broncos opens up more opportunities in the passing game. The Lions currently have some uncertainty at the wide receiver position, and much of the production at the position is contingent on Jameson Williams taking a leap in his third season.
LaPorta has proven to be reliable in a pinch and has excellent chemistry with Goff. A key for him reaching this total will be his ability to get yards after the catch.
As a pass-catcher who specializes in short routes that move the chains, LaPorta averaged 4.1 yards after catch per reception in 2023. If he can tick that production up a level, then he will be in a good position to reach that total.
If LaPorta remains healthy throughout the 2024 campaign, he will get plenty of opportunities to put together big performances and could even challenge the 1,000-yard plateau.
Receiving touchdowns
Best bet: Over 7.5 (+110)
In his role as a safety valve for Goff and the offense, LaPorta's skill set lends itself to plenty of production in the red zone.
Last season, the Iowa product had 10 scoring receptions. Of those scores, five were from 10 yards or less. That production in the red zone will make him a viable threat, and the talent around him will generate chances for him in that area.
While his production near the goal line is worth noting, he also was able to create explosive scoring plays as well. He has good speed, and had two touchdowns of over 30 yards last year. He also had a three-touchdown game against the Broncos last season.
