Bold 2025 Lions Prediction: New-Look Offense Runs NFC North
The Detroit Lions are expected to challenge again for the NFC North division title in 2025.
After winning the NFC North in back-to-back seasons, Dan Campbell's squad will face even bigger challenges, following a 2024 season that ended abruptly against the Washington Commanders in the postseason.
Detroit lost both of their coordinators and will likely make adjustments to a roster that still needs to fortify the defensive line.
Ben Johnson is now the head man for the Chicago Bears after a very successful run guiding the Lions' offense the last several years. Jared Goff has had his best statistical numbers working with Johnson, and the hope is the veteran signal-caller will gel well with John Morton, who was recently named Detroit's new offensive coordinator.
Sports Illustrated NFL writer Conor Orr recently released his bold prections for all 32 teams. For the Lions, despite the overhaul of the coaching staff, the team will still be able to top the Packers, Vikings and Bears to win the division for the third consecutive season.
The Lions will still win the NFC North next year despite losing both coordinators. And they’ll look completely different offensively in the process," writes Orr. "Dan Campbell knows he can’t simply find another Ben Johnson. So, as the Eagles (eventually) did upon the loss of Steichen, Detroit will continue to build out the more brutal, bludgeoning aspects of its offense."
Aaron Glenn earned a significant amount of praise for the vast improvements Detroit's defense made in 2024. The Jets new head coach mentored Kelvin Sheppard, who will be guiding the defense in his first season as defensive coordinator.