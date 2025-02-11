All Lions

Power Rankings: Where Do Lions Stand After Super Bowl LIX?

Where Lions stand in first edition of 2025 NFL power rankings.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) celebrates a touchdown with Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Tim Patrick (17).
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) celebrates a touchdown with Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Tim Patrick (17). / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Here's a look at where the Detroit Lions stand in the way-too-early power rankings for the 2025 season.

ESPN

Power ranking: 3rd

"In the aftermath of the loss to the Commanders, coach Dan Campbell's star-studded staff took a major hit and will have to adjust in a short window to compete for a Super Bowl. For offensive coordinator, the Lions brought back John Morton, who was the Broncos' passing game coordinator the previous two seasons. They also promoted linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard to defensive coordinator.

Detroit still lost other key assistants, as former DC Aaron Glenn hired away passing game coordinator Tanner Engstrand to the Jets. And former OC Ben Johnson took receivers coach Antwaan Randle El and assistant QB coach J.T. Barrett to the Bears."

The Athletic

Power ranking: 4th

"Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn are gone, to the Bears and the Jets, respectively. In their place, Dan Campbell has hired John Morton to run the offense and promoted Kelvin Sheppard to run the defense. Detroit has won 27 games in the last two regular seasons combined, but this transition will be one of the toughest tests of Campbell’s tenure, which enters Year 5 next season."

FOX Sports

Power ranking: 2nd

"It's a Big Deal, with capital letters, that Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn departed Detroit at the same time. But don't let the coaching turnover distract you from the fact that this is still one of the best rosters in football. The Lions return all their firepower on offense, and the defense will getAidan Hutchinson back on the field in 2025. The window is still open."

Yahoo! Sports

Power ranking: 5th

"Two of the seven new head coaches in the NFL were Lions coordinators last season. It’s very hard to believe the Lions won’t have any dropoff from Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn. Dan Campbell’s hires will determine whether the Lions remain contenders in 2025 and beyond."

Sporting News

Power ranking: 7th

"The Lions are a bit down after delivering on high regular-season expectations but not matching that hype in the playoffs as the NFC's top seed. Now, they'll have to deal with some coordinator brain drain, and they also need to keep fixing defensive holes."

More from Lions OnSI:

feed

Published
John Maakaron
JOHN MAAKARON

John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland  Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!

Home/News