Power Rankings: Where Do Lions Stand After Super Bowl LIX?
Here's a look at where the Detroit Lions stand in the way-too-early power rankings for the 2025 season.
ESPN
Power ranking: 3rd
"In the aftermath of the loss to the Commanders, coach Dan Campbell's star-studded staff took a major hit and will have to adjust in a short window to compete for a Super Bowl. For offensive coordinator, the Lions brought back John Morton, who was the Broncos' passing game coordinator the previous two seasons. They also promoted linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard to defensive coordinator.
Detroit still lost other key assistants, as former DC Aaron Glenn hired away passing game coordinator Tanner Engstrand to the Jets. And former OC Ben Johnson took receivers coach Antwaan Randle El and assistant QB coach J.T. Barrett to the Bears."
The Athletic
Power ranking: 4th
"Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn are gone, to the Bears and the Jets, respectively. In their place, Dan Campbell has hired John Morton to run the offense and promoted Kelvin Sheppard to run the defense. Detroit has won 27 games in the last two regular seasons combined, but this transition will be one of the toughest tests of Campbell’s tenure, which enters Year 5 next season."
FOX Sports
Power ranking: 2nd
"It's a Big Deal, with capital letters, that Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn departed Detroit at the same time. But don't let the coaching turnover distract you from the fact that this is still one of the best rosters in football. The Lions return all their firepower on offense, and the defense will getAidan Hutchinson back on the field in 2025. The window is still open."
Yahoo! Sports
Power ranking: 5th
"Two of the seven new head coaches in the NFL were Lions coordinators last season. It’s very hard to believe the Lions won’t have any dropoff from Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn. Dan Campbell’s hires will determine whether the Lions remain contenders in 2025 and beyond."
Sporting News
Power ranking: 7th
"The Lions are a bit down after delivering on high regular-season expectations but not matching that hype in the playoffs as the NFC's top seed. Now, they'll have to deal with some coordinator brain drain, and they also need to keep fixing defensive holes."