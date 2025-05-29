Bold Jahmyr Gibbs Prediction Will Launch Lions Offense to Next Level
The Detroit Lions' offense is expected to have continued success in 2025, given the sheer amount of talent at many of the key offensive positions.
In the annual bold predictions piece by Sports Illustrated, two of Detroit's top offensive talents are predicted to post gaudy statistical numbers and earn awards.
Running back Jahmyr Gibbs, now sporting the No. 0 after formerly wearing No. 26, is a player many expect to truly have a breakout season in 2025. Sports Illustrated boldly predicted that he would win the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year award.
"Gibbs will end up rushing for 1,700 yards and adding another 800 receiving yards as he takes on a more complete role in the Lions’ dominant backfield," NFL analyst Conor Orr explained. "While David Montgomery is an integral part of the two-headed monster, the Lions are more versatile and threatening with Gibbs on the field. That will become evident in the clutch this season."
New running backs coach Tashard Choice has vowed to continue to challenge the former Alabama Crimson Tide running back to take his game to even greater heights.
Right tackle Penei Sewell is expected to have another All-Pro season.
The league added a new award to reward offensive linemen that are able to protect their quarteback. When the news was announced, many instantly considered Sewell as the favorite to earn the award the first time it is handed out.
"With offensive linemen finally having an award to celebrate individual accomplishments, the first big man to grace the stage of NFL Honors will be Lions tackle Penei Sewell," Orr wrote. "One interesting wrinkle will come from Jason Kelce assisting the committee to elect the POTY after his former teammate Lane Johnson took issue with an overrating of the Lions’ young star tackle."