Booher: Lions Target 'Battering Ram' in Final 7-Round Mock Draft
The time has come to make final projections before the 2025 NFL Draft.
For the Detroit Lions, a strong draft class can help propel them to the highest level of success. After finishing 15-2 last season despite a number of significant injuries, the Lions could do wonders for their Super Bowl hopes with a strong performance in the NFL Draft.
As draft week officially kicks off, here are my final predictions for what the Lions and general manager Brad Holmes will do with their seven picks in this year’s draft.
Round one, pick 28 — Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia
The Lions’ biggest area of benefit for this year’s draft would be to add a pass-rusher to work opposite Aidan Hutchinson. In Williams, the Lions would get just that plus a strong run defender who can do the dirty work and set a tough edge.
Williams is strong and looks ready to contribute right away. In a class stocked full of EDGE rushers, he is one of the most well-rounded options. As a result, his overall versatility projects to fit nicely in Kelvin Sheppard’s defensive scheme.
Draft analyst Dane Brugler writes, "Williams has a rare mix of bend and length for a pass rusher and can be a battering ram when he wants to be, but NFL teams want to see him develop finesse and more easily accessible counters in his rush attack."
Round two, pick 60 — Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State
Higgins is a long, lean athlete who is a smooth route-runner. With Holmes commenting that he’d like the team to add young receiving depth during his availability at the league meetings, a player like Higgins would be an ideal fit.
Jameson Williams’ future is uncertain, and Tim Patrick is entering his age-32 season. As a result, finding a receiver with a good combination of size and speed would certainly be a win for Detroit’s offense. Higgins is that a more, as he has reliable hands and is not afraid to mix it up as a run-blocker.
Round three, pick 102 — Aeneas Peebles, DT, Virginia Tech
A standout during this year’s Senior Bowl, Peebles experienced a bit of a rise following a strong season at Virginia Tech. Originally beginning his career at Duke, Peebles finished with 31 tackles and three sacks, emerging as one of the best pass-rushing defensive tackles in the country.
Peebles plays with strong hands and uses his size well to make it tough for opponents to move him. He has good agility and mixes his pad level, which makes him tough to move. He could be a nice rotational chess piece who would have the opportunity to play right away with Alim McNeill still rehabbing his injury.
Round four, pick 130 — Emory Jones Jr., OL, LSU
Jones was a three-year start at offensive tackle at LSU, but with analyst projecting he’ll slide into guard, he could give the Lions some flexibility. The Lions would most benefit right away from using him at guard, but he does have the ability to play on the outside.
As a result, drafting a player with this type of experience would be beneficial. If he adapts nicely at guard, there will be a spot on the offensive line he can compete for in training camp. If he sticks at tackle, he’d provide experienced depth behind Taylor Decker and Penei Sewell.
Round six, pick 196 — Nick Martin, LB, Oklahoma State
Martin is a player I have been high on since the Combine, and that’s not changing in my final mock draft. The talented linebacker was incredible productive in 2023, and looked to be on his way to another breakout season in 2024 before suffering a season-ending injury.
Detroit has plenty of linebacker depth for this upcoming season, but the future of several players including Alex Anzalone and Malcolm Rodriguez are uncertain past 2025. This means getting young depth early, and allowing Martin to develop within the scheme, could do wonders for the teams depth in 2025 and beyond.
Round seven, pick 228 — R.J. Mickens, S, Clemson
The Lions have an exceptionally talented duo of safeties in Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch, with the former potentially set to earn a massive contract extension in 2025. However, the team lost a key depth piece with the departure of Ifeatu Melifonwu in free agency, and as a result could use a pick to help replenish the depth.
Because of this, Mickens could be a nice fit. He ran a 4.49 40-yard dash at the Combine in February, and has NFL pedigree as the son of 11-year veteran. He also has experience playing in a number of different alignments in the secondary at Clemson, and could offer some of the same versatility Melifonwu did with some development.
Round seven, pick 244 — Chaz Chambliss, EDGE, Georgia
Chambliss was one of the Lions’ first reported top-30 visits, and his versatility would be a nice addition to Detroit’s defensive rotation. He would give them another opportunity to take a chance on an EDGE rusher, though he also has some linebacker ability as evidenced by his role at Georgia.
The defender recorded 6.5 sacks and 9.5 tackles for loss in his final collegiate season, demonstrating the growth he has shown in a number of areas since entering the collegiate ranks. Chambliss also projects as someone who will perform well on special teams, which could help get him on the field early for Detroit.