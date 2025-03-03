Post-Combine Lions 7-Round Mock Draft
The NFL Scouting Combine has come and gone, leaving the Detroit Lions and the rest of the league with a solid impression about what this year's draft class has to offer from an athleticism perspective.
Detroit was able to conduct formal and informal meetings with many prospects, allowing them to gauge the potential fit of each player that sat down with them during the week-long event. With the Draft approaching in just over a month, the pre-draft process is heating up.
Here's my latest prediction for the Lions' draft class, following the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.
Round 1, pick 28 — Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama
Campbell is an extremely versatile linebacker who could fill a number of roles for the Lions' defense. With Derrick Barnes set to hit free agency, the Alabama product could slot in as the SAM or handle some WILL duties alongside Alex Anzalone and Jack Campbell.
He has been solid against the run, and has the fluidity to cover tight ends down the field, showcasing as much in on-field drills. There's also pass-rush potential to be unlocked, as he had 20 pressures as a blitzer in his final season with the Crimson Tide.
The Lions have had an affinity for players out of Alabama since Holmes took over as general manager, and Campbell could be the latest in that pipeline.
Round 2, pick 60 — Josaiah Stewart, EDGE, Michigan
The edge remains a big need for the Lions, but the abundance of talent at the position in this year's class could allow them to bypass the position in the first round. Stewart is a solid fit for the defense, and would give the defense a Michigan connection on the edge.
After a huge start to his collegiate career at Coastal Carolina, Stewart transferred to Michigan and had modest production. He demonstrated continuous growth in two years with the Wolverines, and finished his final season with 37 pressures.
Stewart has the frame to be a power rusher, but his athleticism sets him apart. His style opposite Hutchinson would make for a solid pairing for Kelvin Sheppard's group.
Round 3, pick 101 (projected compensatory pick for Aaron Glenn) — J.J. Pegues, DT, Ole Miss
Pegues' status has been trending up as of late, and he has intriguing athleticism that should translate to the NFL level. He wore many hats in college while at Auburn and Ole Miss, including some responsibilities on the offensive side of the ball.
Following his defensive line drills at the Combine, Pegues stayed on the field to work out as a fullback. The results were intriguing, as he showed off some impressive natural athleticism. This type of versatility is coveted by the Lions, and he could allow them to do some unique things with him as far as alignment on defense.
Detroit also has a vacancy at the fullback position, for what it's worth, and there will be opportunities for creativity for whatever team drafts him.
Round 4, pick 133 — Pat Bryant, WR, Illinois
Bryant is a big, physical wide receiver with good hands who could slot in as Detroit's future WR3 nicely. His production improved gradually in each of his seasons at Illinois, culminating in a 984-yard final season.
He was extremely reliable in his final season with just a 1.8 percent drop rate, and caught nine of his 13 contested targets according to Pro Football Focus. Bryant is a willing participant in the run game as well, as he earned a 71.2 PFF run blocking grade.
Round 6, pick 198 — Howard Cross, DL, Notre Dame
Cross is another versatile player who participated in offensive drills following his defensive line obligations. He's a versatile defender who could line up in the A or B gaps up front and had modest production as a pass rusher.
A player like Cross would give the Lions options, as he could be a three- or five-technique. With Alim McNeill's status for the start of the season in question due to a torn ACL, having plenty of options up front will be paramount.
Round 7, pick 227 — Connor Colby, IOL, Iowa
With over 50 starts to his name at Iowa, Colby is a well-versed guard who handles the run game well. He is coming off a solid showing at the Combine with a 5.11 40-yard dash and a 4.86 20-yard shuttle.
The Lions have questions about the future of their guard depth, with Kevin Zeitler set to enter free agency and Graham Glasgow looking to rebound from some struggles in 2024. By adding another young player in Colby, Detroit could help solidify its depth in that area moving forward.
Colby may be a bit of a project, particularly in pass protection, but he has the tools to develop into a solid player.
Round 7, pick 246 — Tommi Hill, CB, Nebraska
Hill has the frame to compete with top receivers, but needs to fine-tune his overall technique. Still, his physicality could help him fit in Detroit due to the team's affinity for man coverage. Hill earned a 68.6 coverage grade from PFF and had one interception in seven games played last year.
He was extremely productive on the ball in 2023, with four interceptions, and injuries played a part in his limited production in 2024. Hill has high upside, and could be an intriguing late-round addition for Detroit.