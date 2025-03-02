Lions 2025 Draft Watch: Skill Position Players Who Shined at Combine
On Saturday, the Detroit Lions and the rest of the league were treated to a display of many of the 2025 NFL Draft class' best athletes.
Players at the quarterback, running back and wide receiver positions took the field for workouts and did not disappoint. Many of the class' fastest put up big times in the 40-yard dash, and the position drills allowed evaluators the opportunity to see what these prospects have to offer from an athleticism standpoint.
Here are 10 players who stood out in Saturday's skill position workouts at the NFL Scouting Combine.
Texas WR Matthew Golden
A part of Texas' speedy wide receiver room, Golden put on a show headlined by his 4.29 40-yard dash time. On tape, he's a receiver known for creating exceptional separation at the top of his route, and his ability to snap off on routes at this speed is uncanny and exciting.
Golden is also a sure-handed pass-catcher who attacks the ball in the air and can adjust when it's underthrown. His athletic traits displayed in Indianapolis show exactly how good he can be, and he outperformed many of the top players at his position to stake his claim at being a first-round pick in April.
North Carolina RB Omarion Hampton
Considered the second-best running back in the class behind Boise State's Ashton Jeanty by many, Hampton had a solid performance in his workout opportunity. Measuring in at 221 pounds, he's a bowling ball with enticing breakaway speed as shown by his 4.47 40-yard dash.
The North Carolina product added a 38-inch vertical and a 10-foot 10-inch broad jump to his tally. Hampton has plenty of potential to be an impact player, and while the position has lost some value in recent years, there's plenty of upside for a team to add him in the first round of April's draft.
Iowa State WR Jaylin Noel
Noel and his college teammate Jayden Higgins both had big days at the Combine, but it was Noel who had the bigger performance. He doesn't have the same level of production to his name as Higgins, but he wowed with his performances in the 40-yard dash and both jumps.
The wideout burst out with a 4.39 40 and jumped 41.5 inches in the vertical and 11-foot-2 in the broad jump. Both jumps were the best of any receiver who worked out. Though he may not have been a household name coming into Indianapolis, his performance should resonate well with evaluators moving deeper into the pre-draft process.
Texas RB Jaydon Blue
A shifty running back with plenty of receiving ability, Blue is an interesting potential fit for Detroit. The Lions don't have a pressing need at running back, but he was coached by new Lions running backs coach Tashard Choice at Texas and put forth a solid effort at the Combine.
His 4.38 40 wasn't as fast as he hoped during his media session where he said he hoped to break Xavier Worthy's Combine record, but it was the second-fastest amongst running backs. It's also evidence of how fast he can dial it up in the open field. Blue is a versatile player who could wind up carving out a nice role early in his career.
Louisville QB Tyler Shough
Shough is an interesting prospect given his age and injury history. Because he spent seven years at the collegiate level, he has plenty of experience and has more polish than some other options currently pegged as middle-round picks. He helped his stock with a solid performance in on-field drills.
In addition to a 4.63 40-yard dash, Shough displayed plenty of accuracy. In particular, he was sharp on out-breaking routes and threw with good timing. He also let it fly throughout his workout, including one perfectly placed deep ball that hit the receiver in stride.
Kansas State RB DJ Giddens
Giddens is another explosive and athletic running back who could surprise due to his overall ability. He made a big statement Saturday, as he ran a 4.43 40-yard dash and had a 10-foot 10-inch broad jump, while coming up just below 40 inches in the vertical.
The Kansas State product is sure-handed, as evidenced by only two fumbles in his collegiate career, and proved to be reliable for the Wildcats. He weighed in at 6-foot, 212 pounds, which is evidence that he has the physical makeup to handle the workload of being an NFL back.
Florida WR Chimere Dike
Dike is an underrated prospect who has climbed the ladder throughout the offseason. He began at the Hula Bowl and earned the right to compete at the Senior Bowl before coming to Indianapolis. He certainly made the most of his opportunity Saturday.
The Florida product ran a 4.34 40-yard dash, which was third-fastest amongst wideouts in this year's group. He also showed off exceptional change of direction in the three-cone drill, as he posted a 6.82-second showing. Dike continues to make the best of his chances.
Virginia Tech RB Bhayshul Tuten
The fastest 40 time of any running back Saturday belonged to Tuten, who ran a 4.32. In two years at Virginia Tech, Tuten tallied 2,022 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns. He had 15 rushing scores a season ago, and his speed makes it evident that he can be a big-play threat.
His performance was a complete one, as he didn't just dominate in the 40-yard dash. He also had a 40.5-inch vertical, which was another best for his position group. Tuten is one of the most explosive athletes in the class, and announced himself as such on Saturday.
Colorado State WR Jimmy Horn Jr.
Horn is a super-athletic wideout who has shown the ability to take the top off of opposing defenses. He was one of Sheduer Sanders' primary targets at Colorado, totaling 1,008 yards in two years for the Buffaloes after two strong years at South Florida.
The wideout ran a 4.46 40-yard dash and added a 38-inch vertical jump Saturday, which confirmed the explosiveness he's shown on tape. Horn appears targeted for a Day 2 selection, and his showing Saturday certainly helped his case moving forward.
Missouri QB Brady Cook
With the top two quarterbacks not throwing and only three total running the 40, Cook had an opportunity to show off his abilities. He's currently projected as a late-round pick, but had an overall impressive performance at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Cook ran a 4.59 40-yard dash to lead the group, but where he really excelled was in the throwing drills. He dropped several dimes, including a perfectly in stride toss deep down the field. Though he doesn't have the buzz of the top passers in the class, there's a lot to like about what the Missouri product showcased Saturday.