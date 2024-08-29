Brad Holmes Praises Lions' Fans as 'Most Passionate' in NFL
Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes has seen firsthand just how passionate the fanbase is about their hometown football team.
Even when the organization was struggling, fans never stopped caring about the Lions.
Anger levels often reach a fever-pitch across the city, with supporters calling the local radio or messaging reporters that coaches needed to be dismissed or suggesting ways the roster could be improved.
Now that Holmes and the coaching staff have turned the corner and put a winner out on the field, the support has increased even more.
“I’ve lived in different cities with football teams and this is no shot at them, but this is completely different than I’ve ever experienced in my entire life. I truly mean that," Holmes said. "I’ll never forget when I first found out that I was gonna come to an interview for this role. My uncle, Luther Bradley that played here, he told me, ‘Brad, this is a fan base, they’re about as passionate as it gets.’ I thought, that’s what you’re supposed to say.
"But no, it truly, I would put our fan base up versus anybody in the league and have full confidence that we are the most passionate," Holmes commented further. "I guess I was a little naive when I first got this job. I was just thinking about the work we had to do. I did not think somebody would stop me in the street."
Players and coaches have often spoke of their positive interactions with fans, as most just want to express their gratitude and strong desire for this football team to finalyl win a Super Bowl.
"Me and my family, we were walking down the street. We were living in Birmingham when we first got here and we were walking down to a restaurant and people were stopping us," Holmes said. "I had no idea. I thought I would just be the behind the scenes guy that would just help build the team. Me and my family were shocked. We were thinking, ‘Okay, that’s a one-off.’ But it kept happening, and this is all while a three-win season."
Holmes naturally assumed he would hear some complaints when the team won three games back in 2021.
"During a three-win season, it was not, ‘Brad, get the heck out.’ It was like, ‘Hey, I’m riding with you.’ That’s a special group, special group and it’s always been positive and I have the utmost appreciation and respect for our fan base," Holmes explained. "I absolutely love living in the city. I know Ray (Agnew) , he’s echoed the same, we talk about it constantly. Not sure we had any expectations honestly, we just knew we had a job to do. But the way that they’ve embraced us and we’ve truly embraced the city, I don’t have a pair of glasses yet but I’m gonna get some soon.”