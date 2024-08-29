Why Lions Are Confident Roster Is Super Bowl Caliber
The Detroit Lions are now in the stage of their rebuild where players, coaches and the front office can publicly state the goal is to win the Super Bowl.
And it's likely not just for the 2024 season.
General manager Brad Holmes said as much Thursday. He has assembled a roster that is expected to win many regular season games and be in contention to win the Super Bowl this season.
"For this season? Win the Super Bowl," Holmes said when asked about his expectations for the 2024 campaign.
The offense has a chance to be even better than last season. The revamped defense is expected to perform better in several key areas, including defending against the pass.
Detroit's fourth-year general manager addressed reporters, explaining why he was confident the roster he worked to help assemble is capable of getting to and winning the Super Bowl.
"I just think going back to day one, that we never wavered in our process in terms of roster building," said Holmes. "Dan and myself, we never changed our path or made a pivot in terms of each year in terms of, 'Well, we'll win these games. We're in this window.' I'm proud of us that we've avoided mentally putting ourselves into that 'We're being in a window'. And so we have to do something different from a roster standpoint.
"We've kept our approach and our process very consistent in terms of how we build it, the opportunities that we provide players. And that's what gives us confidence," Holmes continued. "Since day one, we want to get better every single year. And we've done that and we'll plan to continue to do that."