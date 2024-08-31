Brad Holmes Addresses Aggressiveness of Lions' Dan Campbell
Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell are aligned in many ways.
After the collapse against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game, many have discussed whether Campbell should have opted to kick field goals in the second half, instead of going for it on a couple of occasions on fourth down.
Detroit's popular head coach certainly did not expect wide receiver Josh Reynolds to drop a critical pass on fourth down and another one later.
Speaking prior to the start of the regular season, Holmes expressed support for coaches being aggressive and that without it, a team could end up falling short of its desired goals.
Holmes and Campbell did not have a specific conversation about aggressive play-calling, but the Lions want to be "aggressively smart" in their actions.
NFL Writer Ranks Lions Practice Squad No. 1 in NFL
“We didn’t have that specific conversation this summer, but we’re very much in alignment that we are, if you want to call it aggressively smart or – you probably have heard Dan say it in the past, controlled aggression or calculated aggression," said Holmes. "Whether that’s him coaching the team, that’s how we build the roster. I think that we do it in an aggressive way, but it’s calculated. And so, we’re not just kind of taking shots just to take shots.
"But yeah, I do think that, in this league, I’ve always said, ‘If you’re current, you’re behind.’ And so, if you don’t have a sense of aggressiveness in some capacity, then you might be coming up short.”