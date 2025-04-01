Seven Takeaways From Brad Holmes: Lions Are Confident In Pass Rush
Day 2 of the NFL’s Annual League Meetings took place Monday in Palm Beach, Fla. As part of the day’s activities, Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes fielded questions from members of the media on a variety of topics, including the Lions’ offseason to this point and whether extensions are in store for Aidan Hutchinson and other members of the team’s 2022 draft class.
Without further ado, here are seven takeaways from Holmes’ media session Monday.
Lions are confident in current pass-rush unit
As crazy as it may sound, Holmes is confident Detroit's pass-rush department is in good shape as currently structured. And, it's because of one player: Pro Bowl EDGE Aidan Hutchinson. Just like the rest of the NFL, Holmes is high on the passer-rusher's skillset, and believes the Lions are lucky to call the Michigan product one of their own.
The Detroit general manager drove his point home by asking the reporters gathered Monday how many elite rushers there are in the league today. He received an answer of four or five, and then followed up by asking if Hutchinson was one of them. The answer was yes.
He followed that up by asking how many NFL franchises there are. The answer: 32. Once again, he did all of this to make the point that he believes the Lions’ pass-rush is in good hands with Hutchinson leading the way. Plus, he also expressed that the organization's work at the EDGE position is not done, which likely means it will add an EDGE piece via the draft later this month.
Christian Mahogany will have to earn starting job
With Kevin Zeitler having departed the organization via free agency earlier this offseason, it likely means that Mahogany is due for an increase in snaps in 2025. However, according to Holmes, it does not mean that the Boston College product is a shoe-in to be Detroit's starter at right guard come Week 1.
While Mahogany did put together a solid finish to his rookie campaign, he will have to compete for and win the starting gig out of training camp. Nothing will be handed to him or any Lions player.
The organization just re-signed Kayode Awosika, a key reserve at guard, last week, and could add to the position via this April's NFL Draft.
Subsequently, Mahogany should have competition aplenty for a starting role headed into the upcoming season.
Holmes ecstatic about bringing back Levi Onwuzurike
Onwuzurike was brought back by the Lions on one of the most cost-effective deals of the offseason: a one-year deal worth just $3.5 million in guaranteed money.
It came after the defensive lineman recorded a career-best campaign in 2024. He started in a career-high 10 games, and produced 29 hurries, 13 quarterback hits and 45 total pressures. He also earned a career-high Pro Football Focus overall grade (69.4).
The fifth-year GM said he was “literally almost doing a backflip” when Onwuzurike decided to re-sign with the organization.
Holmes wanted to maintain talent level in cornerbacks room
Undoubtedly, the Lions’ biggest move in free agency this offseason was adding former N.Y. Jets defensive back D.J. Reed. Reed brings No. 1 cornerback-level ability to a secondary that was devoid of it after losing Carlton Davis in free agency to the New England Patriots.
Holmes made it a priority of his to acquire a corner of Reed's caliber despite the $16 million-a-season price tag.
As the fifth-year GM conveyed to reporters, “That corner market was expensive. The get-in-the-door entry price was $16 million. If you would have told me that we would have been able to get a corner for that much, with the defensive linemen that we were able to get and getting (wide receiver Tim Patrick) back and all that, I wouldn’t have thought we were going to be able to do that.”
Holmes is certainly satisfied with what Detroit has accomplished thus far this offseason.
Lions still believe in Hendon Hooker
Holmes made it crystal clear Monday: Journeyman quarterback Kyle Allen was signed by the Lions this offseason to provide an additional source of competition to Hendon Hooker.
Allen, who has 19 career starts under his belt, is expected to compete with the now third-year passer for the No. 2 QB job in Detroit. Holmes hopes this brings out the best in Hooker, a 2023 third-round draft pick.
“We like Hendon, we’re excited about him. … We brought in Teddy Bridgewater (last season) just because we were gearing up for the playoffs … and (Hooker) just wasn’t ready yet. And, he understood that. But, (we've) still got high hopes for him, but nobody’s gonna be given a job, either. So, if Hendon wants to be the No. 2 quarterback, then win the No. 2 quarterback job.”
No ifs, ands, or buts about it, the Tennessee product is going to have to go out and earn the backup job in training camp this summer.
Lions are being financially responsible, saving money for future extensions
Detroit didn't break the bank earlier this offseason because it continues to be committed to re-signing its own players. Holmes has his eyes set on locking up multiple members of his 2022 draft class: First-rounder Aidan Hutchinson and third-rounder Kerby Joseph.
Meanwhile, the Lions front-office executive expressed that the organization is likely to pick up the fifth-year option on fellow ‘22 draft pick Jameson Williams’ rookie deal.
Consequently, Detroit, unlike teams like the Bears and the Vikings, decided not to spend big on external free agents this offseason. It's all part of Holmes’ plan to build from within and to retain and reward the organization's core players with long-term contracts.
Verdict still out on DT Brodric Martin
Just like Hooker, Martin is going to have to earn every single opportunity he obtains with the Lions this upcoming season.
Martin – a 2023 third-round pick – made a minimal impact in 2024, suiting up for just two games and amassing a single tackle. It came a year after he played in only three games and recorded a measly three tackles as a rookie.
To Holmes, it takes three years to properly assess a draft pick. Thus, the upcoming campaign will be a big one for the Western Kentucky product.
Despite being a developmental player, Holmes is still optimistic that Martin will grow into a reliable contributor at the NFL level.
At this juncture, though, the third-year defensive lineman needs to start proving his worth on the football field. It's the only way in which he'll carve out a consistent role for himself in the Lions’ defensive line rotation.