Brandon Joseph Was Placed in Police Custody Saturday, Released
Former Detroit Lions safety Brandon Joseph was placed in police custody on Saturday and has been released.
A Dearborn Heights police department spokesperson confirmed to Lions OnSI that Joseph was placed in police custody Saturday morning and that he has since been released.
The spokesperson could not confirm the reason for Joseph being taken into custody.
Joseph was waived from the active roster on Saturday.
A Lions team spokesperson did not provide a statement when reached for comment, citing that Joseph is no longer on the team.
The Lions also elevated safety Loren Strickland to the active roster for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears. Strickland could fill Joseph's roles on special teams in the immediate future.
The second-year safety made the active roster out of training camp and had appeared in all 14 games of the season. He was primarily a special teams player for Detroit, but had logged defensive snaps at points this year due to injuries in the secondary.
Joseph made his first NFL start in Week 4 when Brian Branch was out. He originally joined the Lions as an undrafted free agent in 2023, and spent his rookie year on the practice squad while appearing in two games as an elevation.
Joseph was one of two players waived amidst a flurry of roster moves Saturday, along with wide receiver Maurice Alexander.
Detroit returned Ifeatu Melifonwu to the active roster off of injured reserve and signed wide receiver Tom Kennedy, outside linebacker Mitchell Agude and defensive lineman Chris Smith to the active roster off the practice squad.
