Kwon Alexander, Brian Branch Fined After Bills Game
Detroit Lions linebacker Kwon Alexander and defensive back Brian Branch both received fines from the NFL for penalties committed in the team's loss to the Buffalo Bills.
Alexander was fined $6,722 for hitting Josh Allen after he released the ball late in the second quarter. Branch was fined $10,128 for taunting.
The Lions signed Alexander to the active roster off the Denver Broncos' practice squad. He was brought to Detroit in the wake of a number of injuries to the linebacker room, as he was signed the day after Malcolm Rodriguez suffered a torn ACL.
Alexander is a 10-year NFL veteran who has played for seven teams including Detroit. Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn has experience coaching Alexander from their days in New Orleans together, and praised the LSU product's work ethic.
“Listen, I told the staff immediately that you’re going to love the practice habits of this player from walkthrough to true practice habits because of how intentional he is about his work," Glenn said prior to the team's game against the Bills. "He’s very, very vocal and he understands, as a linebacker, that you actually lead the team from that aspect, and he does a good job of that. He’s a violent player, he plays fast, his instincts to me are just on another level of understanding the game, and when you have a player like that, you’ve been around him, man, you want to get as many of those players back as you can. So, for us to get a chance to have that player back, it was important for us to bring him back. I think he enjoys playing for us also.”
