Report: Za'Darius Smith Trade to Lions Happening Soon
The Detroit Lions are set to make a move to bolster their pass rush.
Season-ending injuries to Aidan Hutchinson and Marcus Davenport decimated the Lions' depth at defensive end, prompting Brad Holmes to make a move at the position.
The Lions are expected to acquire Za’Darius Smith from the Cleveland Browns in a trade soon, according to a report from ProFootballTalk.
"Yes, the Lions and Browns have discussed a potential trade for defensive end Za’Darius Smith. At this point, the expectation is that it’ll be more than talk," wrote PFT's Mike Florio. "Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the current expectation is that Smith will be traded to Detroit tonight or tomorrow."
Smith has been linked to the Lions on the trade market in recent weeks. The defender has five sacks this season through eight games and 27 total tackles.
Originally entering the league as a fourth-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens in 2015, Smith has played for four teams in his 10-year NFL career.
Smith, 32, is a three-time Pro Bowl selection and has familiarity in the NFC North, having played three seasons for the Green Bay Packers and one for the Minnesota Vikings.
The veteran had stated previously that he would welcome a trade to the Lions, specifically, because it would afford the opportunity for him to go up against his former teams twice a year.
Smith is under contract through 2025, meaning the Lions would have the opportunity to utilize him next season in addition to the remainder of this year. He carries a cap hit of $9.433 million next season.
Hutchinson had been playing at an elite level, prompting many to believe that he was in the early conversation for Defensive Player of the Year after notching 7.5 sacks in the first five games. However, he sustained his season-ending leg injury in the team's Week 6 win over Dallas.
The Lions initially plugged the hole left by his absence with depth pieces such as Josh Paschal and James Houston. Veteran Al-Quadin Muhammad debuted as a practice squad elevation in Week 8, while they also added Isaiah Thomas as a signing off the Cincinnati Bengals' practice squad.
Davenport, meanwhile, has been out since Week 3 with a torn triceps. Detroit lost another key piece of its defense in that Week 3 win over Arizona in linebacker Derrick Barnes, who also provided some rush ability off the edge.