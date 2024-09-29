Brian Branch Now Listed as Doubtful Against Seahawks
The Detroit Lions added safety Brian Branch to the game status report on Sunday morning.
After practicing Saturday, the talented safety has been downgraded to doubtful against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football. He is listed with an illness.
Last week, the former second-round pick was evalated for a brain injury during the game against the Arizona Cardinals.
Branch had a helmet-to-helmet hit against Cardinals tight end Trey McBride. Unfortunately, the tackle resulted in a fine of a little over $10,000 for illegal use of his helmet.
This week, defensive back Ifeatu Melifonwu was placed on injured reserve, likely giving Brandon Joseph an opportunity to play next to Kerby Joseph.
Early in the season, Branch and Joseph have been successful on the back end, giving the entire coaching staff growing confidence in the secondary.
With teams having more offensive threats, teams must continue to add talented all along the secondary, especially at the safety position.
"I will tell you this, if I was an offensive coach, I would definitely go in that direction because of the advantages that we give the offense right now," said Aaron Glenn. "And that’s okay, and we understand that. So, I don’t think it’s going to be anything different week-to-week as far as going against stud receivers because there’s so many coming out of college and you draft these guys in the second, third round and they come in our League and end up being a damn good player. So, it’s just an unknown to be honest with you.
"You might have first round guys that are not as productive, and you might have a third-round guy that comes out and blows it out the water," Glenn continued. "I think that’s the exciting thing about offense and that’s the exciting thing about having three or four receivers on the field. You just don’t know which one of those guys are going to take off.”
Detroit faces another test this week, as Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf are among the most talented wideouts in the NFL.