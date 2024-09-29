Seattle Seahawks Are Trolling Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions have been unable to defeat the Seattle Seahawks throughout head coach Dan Campbell's tenure in Motown.
Detroit and Seattle have squared off all three years the popular head man has been at the helm.
In fact, it has been 12 years since the Lions were able to leave the football field victorious against one of the powerhouses in the NFC West.
Detroit's fourth-year head coach was asked this week if losing consistently gets into his head.
“No, I wouldn’t say that. I would be lying though if I told you that I don’t know that we’ve lost to them three years in a row. I do know that," said Campbell. "So, you get tired of that. You get tired of that after one loss, much less three. But no, I don’t look at that, that gets in our head or that’s some – that’s just you take each game as it comes. It’s a new game, a new year, and you have to play good clean football. You have to play team football, all three phases, and do whatever it takes to win.”
Prior to this year's Monday Night Football contest, the Seahawks social media team has been posting bulletin board material, including photoshopping a player on the marquee at Ford Field and posting top highlights from games taking place in Motown.
All-time, the Lions and Seahawks have played a total of 18 times, including one postseason game.
The Lions are 5-13 all-time against the Seahawks.
Additional reading
1.) Prime Lions Fantasy Football Options Week 4