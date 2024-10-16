Brian Branch Named NFC Defensive Player of the Week
The Detroit Lions produced one of their most dominant defensive efforts in recent memory in Week 6, shellacking the Dallas Cowboys 47-9.
A big part of that defensive success was the work of safety Brian Branch, who earned NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors as a result.
Branch was all over the field in Sunday’s win, notching two interceptions and a forced fumble along with six combined tackles.
One of those interceptions came in the first quarter, when he leapt to take away a potential touchdown. It was one of two picks the Lions’ secondary had in the end zone on Sunday.
“Just knowing that we were in man coverage and my boy JKerb (Kerby Joseph) had a way to go coming from the other side of the field,” Branch said. “They told us at the beginning of the week that they were gonna run that, and just give him help. Film study, really.”
Branch recorded a second interception on a fourth down heave by Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in the fourth quarter. He nearly returned it for a touchdown, as he was tackled at the Dallas 4-yard line.
On the season, Branch now has 28 tackles, two for loss, along with three interceptions, nine passes defensed and a forced fumble. He and Kerby Joseph have paired nicely in the secondary, giving the Lions one of the best duos at the position in the league.
In fact, Joseph said Branch is the best player he's ever played with during an appearance on 'The St. Brown Bros.,' hosted by Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and his brother Equanimeous.
“I feel like I be doing some phenomenal stuff, but the stuff he do is just miraculous," Joseph said. "I don’t know how he being doing out there in the field. Miraculous, bro. It just be crazy. We be in practice, and I took the down one time and he was back playing the post. I think it was like a deep over or whatever, but man he’s jumping through the ball. I’m trying to catch it and he’s jumping through to make the play. I’m like, ‘How are you over here.’”
The Lions have their first NFC North game this week, as they travel to take on the unbeaten Minnesota Vikings at 1 p.m. Sunday.