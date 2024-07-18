Outside the Box Candidate Who Could Become Next Lions OC
The Detroit Lions have been one of the league's best offenses over the last two seasons thanks to the masterful work by coordinator Ben Johnson.
Taking over the role in 2022, Johnson has dialed the Lions into back-to-back seasons of elite performance. As a result, Johnson has generated head coaching interest over each of the last two offseasons.
Ultimately, he has elected to return to Motown each time. By bypassing jobs over the last two years, he has remained committed to building a winning team in Detroit. However, if the Lions once again perform at a high level, the talented coach could wind up departing for a head coach gig across the league.
Should he do so, the Lions would be back in the market for an offensive coordinator. Detroit head coach Dan Campbell is an offensive-minded coach, yet the Lions would still need another voice to lead the unit.
One outside the box candidate who could join Campbell's staff in the event that Johnson leaves after 2024 is Brian Daboll, whom the Lions will see during the preseason for a series of joint practices in August. Currently the head coach of the New York Giants, Daboll has worked with Campbell in the past and the two share a good relationship.
Daboll struggled last season after a strong first year with the Giants. Expectations were high for New York after it won a playoff game in 2022, but the season ultimately crumbled in part thanks to an injury to starting quarterback Daniel Jones.
The third-year coach has been listed as being one of the coaches on the 'hot seat' throughout the offseason, and there is pressure on the Giants to get back to their winning ways in 2024. If it doesn't pan out, Daboll could be in trouble.
Still, Daboll has proven to be one of the better offensive minds. In his stint as the offensive coordinator of the Buffalo Bills, the coach helped unlock the potential of Josh Allen. Utilizing a unique quarterback run scheme as well as allowing the passer to unleash the ball downfield, Daboll helped lead the Bills to plenty of success.
The Lions have plenty of enticing offensive playmakers, such as Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jahmyr Gibbs. As a result, the offensive coordinator position would be a commodity and Campbell would have no shortage of suitors if Johnson elects to leave.
Because Daboll and Campbell have worked together in the past with the Miami Dolphins, they could be a natural fit to work together in the future.