Breakout Candidates for Each NFC North Team
The NFC North is primed to be one of the best divisions in the National Football League.
With the Detroit Lions being considered Super Bowl contenders, they still have their work cut out for them in order to repeat as division champions.
The Green Bay Packers are considered Detroit's biggest competitor this season, as quarterback Jordan Love is expected to lead an offense that has solid weapons, including wideout Jayden Reed.
Here is a look at breakout candidates for each squad in the NFC North.
DT Alim McNeill. McNeill had a solid showing in 2023, but Detroit feels there’s more potential for him to unlock. By adding D.J. Reader, they have a strong pairing on the defensive interior. Reader’s presence could allow McNeill more freedom, which could lead to an exceptional year. —John Maakaron, Lions On SI
WR Jayden Reed. The youngest roster in the NFL last year almost reached the NFC championship game. So, among the many options, let’s go with Reed, who as a second-round rookie led the team in receptions, receiving yards and total touchdowns. The depth and diversity of weapons on offense might get in the way, but if there’s one player capable of reaching 80 catches or 1,000 yards, it’s Reed, who is equal parts skill, explosiveness and toughness. —Bill Huber, Packers On SI
QB Sam Darnold. Darnold is likely going to be the Week 1 starter and he’ll be protected by two high-end tackles while being surrounded with legit weapons for the first time in his career as a starter. He should succeed with Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, T.J. Hockenson, Aaron Jones and a play-caller (Kevin O’Connell) who kept the offense humming with Nick Mullens and Josh Dobbs under center last season. —Joe Nelson, Vikings on SI
WR Rome Odunze. Their second first-round pick has a situation ready-made for a big rookie season as defenses will need to focus their energies on stopping receivers DJ Moore and Keenan Allen. Odunze will get plenty of one-on-one coverage and should flourish after a college career at Washington built upon his contested-catch ability. —Gene Chamberlain, Bears On SI
