Vikings Brian Flores To 'Fight Fire with Fire' against Lions' Offense
On Sunday, the Lions (4-1) will square off with the undefeated Minnesota Vikings (5-0) in a battle of NFC North rivals.
Detroit, coming off a 47-9 beatdown of the Dallas Cowboys, rank No. 1 in the NFL in points per game (30.2). Meanwhile, Minnesota, coming off a 23-17 victory over the N.Y. Jets in Week 5, rank No. 3 in the league in points allowed per game (15.2).
Simply, something has to give in this Week 7 matchup between Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson's unit and Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores’ unit.
Flores understands that limiting the production of the high-flying Lions won’t be an easy task.
“There's not a lot of weaknesses here," Flores told Minnesota reporters Tuesday. "They got a really good group. They're well-coached. They're physical. They can play a variety of styles. ... They got a lot of speed. They pose a lot of problems. It's a major, major challenge.”
Detroit, led by veteran Jared Goff under center, has scored 40-plus points each of its past two games. Goff & Co., through five games, have thrown for the fourth-most yards (1,291), and have accumulated the fourth-most yards on the ground (789). They've been the very definition of a balanced offensive attack, and don't appear to be on the verge of slowing down anytime soon.
“It's a talented team. Across the board, they play physical. They don't really have a lot of weaknesses," Flores said of Detroit's offense. "Normally, you watch the tape, (and) you say, 'Hey we're going to attack them here.' That's not really the case with this group. So, really from the backs, to the tight ends, to the receivers, to the O-line, to the quarterback, to the play-caller, all of it is high level. They do a really nice job.”
One of the trademarks of the Lions’ Ben Johnson-led offense has been its aggressive nature. It's also a credit to Detroit head man Dan Campbell, who hasn't been shy going for it on fourth downs. In fact, with Johnson and Campbell calling the shots, the Lions have attempted the sixth most fourth-down conversions, converting on 55.6 percent of their tries.
It wouldn't be surprising to see Campbell & Co. be as aggressive on Sunday against the Vikings. Flores’ way of combating it : “I mean, I try to fight fire with fire. That's just me. Some other people are different.”
If the Vikings are able to stymie the Lions at all in Week 7, it'll likely be because of two things: their run defense and pass-rush. Through six weeks, Minnesota has allowed the second-fewest rushing yards (336) and the fewest rushing touchdowns (just one). Plus, led by EDGE Patrick Jones II's team-high five sacks, they've racked up the third-most sacks in the league (20; tied with the Jets).
Flores realizes it might not be as easy to take Goff to the turf, though, due to his proficiency with getting the ball out quickly.
“I mean, they got a really good O-line. He gets the ball out quick. The receivers get open quickly," Flores expressed. "I think he knows where his receivers are going to be, they know that he's going to get the ball to them in a certain place. The O-line knows that if they're inside-out on this one, he's going to have a pocket to step up in. All those things, they're really playing together as a team.”