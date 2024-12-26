Report: Teddy Bridgewater Expected to Sign With Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions are adding a familiar face to the quarterback room ahead of the final stretch of the season.
Veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is coming out of retirement and signing with the Lions, according to reports. He is expected to sign with the team on Thursday. Whether he will be joining the team's practice squad or active roster was not initially reported.
Bridgewater was most recently with the Lions last season. He retired at season's end to return to Miami and coach high school football at his alma mater, Miami Northwestern. In his first year as head coach, he led his team to a state championship.
Appearing on NFL Network last week, Bridgewater stated that he planned to come out of retirement and sign with an NFL team to finish the season. After the season, he plans to once again return back to Miami and coach.
Last season, Bridgewater appeared in one game with the Lions and served as the backup to Jared Goff. This year, Hendon Hooker has been Goff's backup, with Jake Fromm also in the room on the practice squad.
The Louisville product's familiarity with Ben Johnson's offensive scheme should allow him to acclimate quickly, and his presence in the locker room will be a welcome one. Teammates such as Jameson Williams and Hendon Hooker raved about Bridgewater's leadership over the course of last season.
Bridgewater will be embarking on his 11th NFL season and has played for six different organizations. He has appeared in 79 games, with 65 starts and holds a 33-32 record as a starter.
