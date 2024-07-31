Lions' D-Line Hopes to Be 'Nastiest, Aggressive' Group on Field
The Detroit Lions have high hopes for second-year defensive tackle Brodric Martin.
Drafted in the third-round of the 2023 Draft, Martin essentially was treated as a redshirt in his first NFL season. He appeared in just three games and made three tackles.
Despite the limited production, the Lions have high hopes for the potential he possesses. He has rare size at 6-foot-5, 331 pounds, and has the necessary motor that the Lions covet.
As for Martin's expectations ahead of the 2024 campaign, he's hoping the Lions' defensive line can take on a new identity.
“I want us to do everything through the D-line," Martin said. "We want them to think we’re the most nastiest, aggressive (expletives) on the field. That’s what we’re trying to work for.”
Early returns on his performance in training camp have been encouraging. With DJ Reader on the PUP list, Martin has been afforded an opportunity to garner more first-team reps. He's still acclimating, and much of the focus for him early has been on technique.
While the outcomes have ultimately been a mixed bag, the Lions' coaching staff is encouraged with his performance through the start of training camp.
“I would say it’s been up-and-down. Some of these things we talk about Brodric cleaning up a little bit, it is staying more square, you’re starting to see it," said head coach Dan Campbell. "Once he gets square, now he loses some of his power. He’s so focused on staying square that he loses his anchor. It’s a work in progress and it’s up-and-down right now. The kid is working at it, and (defensive line coach) Terrell (Williams) is on him. I would anticipate he’s gonna continue to grow. Right now, (Kyle) Peko is rolling in there. Peko’s a veteran guy and we know exactly what he is. He’s just a steady, reliable guy. (Martin)'s got somebody pushing him there.”
Martin has responded well to his coaching, demonstrating an ability to comprehend and execute the information. As it stands, the key for him will be to repeat his technique to the point where it becomes second nature and not a primary area of concentration for him on a snap-to-snap basis.
“I mean, of course it’s challenging but everybody’s gotta do it at some point," Martin said. "Even the best in the league have had to make sure their hands right, their feet right before. It’s just part of it, man. It’s not really a big thing, you’ve just got to know to do it.”
Martin's work ethic has made a strong impression on his defensive line counterparts, with Reader being among them. The young defensive tackle views the newcomer as another coach on the field while he's unable to suit up, offering pointers and advice after reps.
Reader, on the flip side, views Martin as a strong worker with limitless upside based on physical traits and willingness to learn.
“I don't have short arms, so I'm not tripping, but his arms are freakishly long, The other thing, he works hard," Reader said, via Detroit Football Network. "You can tell he wants to learn, every day. He's always asking me to look at a play and asking what he could have done better? That's great to see a guy who is eager to learn, really wanting to work. There are a lot of things to figure out, but he's got the opportunity to figure out and he has tools. If he gets those tools figured out, he's going to be a good player.”
Ultimately, there is a budding sense of comfort building within the young defender, which will continue to point him in the right direction. After spending his rookie year acclimating, Martin appears ready for a bigger role in 2024.
“I feel like I’m a lot more comfortable," Martin stated. "Of course, you always get a few butterflies but I feel a lot more settled on the inside knowing I can go out there and do this, play in this league.”