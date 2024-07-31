Levi Onwuzurike 'One of the Best' on D-Line Early in Camp
The Detroit Lions have gotten a limited look at defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike through the first three seasons of his career. Injuries have played a major role in his limitations, as he missed the entire 2022 season.
Now, the Washington product appears fully healthy and is thriving early in training camp as a result. He has been getting reps with the first- and second-team defenses, including some snaps at the defensive end position opposite Aidan Hutchinson.
Because he's finding a groove with his health, Onwuzurike is setting a strong example for the coaching staff. Dan Campbell offered praise for the talented young player as a result of his early performance.
"I would tell you this kind of started in the spring," Campbell said. "We kind of mentioned him, he's earned it. It's clear that he's one of the best, it's just clear. He plays with violence, he's stout, he's fundamentally better than he's ever been and he's shown that he has some versatility between the big end in base and three-technique. He can play some big end in sub and nickel and he's just earned it. He continues to go, he feels good and so he's in a good place."
Onwuzurike has dealt with significant injuries throughout the early portion of his career, and last season he struggled to find a consistent groove. However, he attacked the offseason and appears ready for a breakout in 2024.
It is a pivotal year for the Washington product, who is in the final year of his rookie deal. There's urgency that he's facing as a result. However, Campbell indicated that the confidence Onwuzurike is dealing with can be a catalyst for success.
"I feel like there's always a sense of urgency, it's just he's lacked the confidence because the body hasn't felt right," Campbell explained. That's hard. You're doing everything you can but your body's behind you, you're trying to drag it along with you. I would say the mindset is the same, it's just, now, these work. This work. His confidence is going sky high and Terrell has done a phenomenal job with him and that roiom. I feel like all of those guys have grown and gotten better across the board."
Notes
Campbell confirmed that both defensive end John Cominsky and offensive lineman Netane Muti suffered long-term injuries that will require surgery.
In the case of Cominsky, the Lions are discussing waiting to place him on injured reserve until the end of roster cutdowns in order to keep open the possibility of a postseason return.
"We're optimistic," Campbell said. "And if anyone can come back and be ready to go late in a season, we know Cominsky will do everything he can to get back."
The fourth-year coach also indicated that Wednesday's practice will be a "jog-through" before the team ramps the intensity back up for Thursday and Friday.