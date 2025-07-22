Brodric Martin Leaves Lions' Tuesday Practice Early
The Detroit Lions had two members of their interior line units depart practice early on Tuesday.
On the team's third day of camp, defensive tackle Brodric Martin and offensive lineman Jamarco Jones both departed practice early. According to the team, Jones is okay and was dealing with cramping, but Martin is being evaluated for a foot injury.
Martin is entering a pivotal training camp in his third NFL season. The Western Kentucky product has played in just five games over his first two seasons combined, as development and injuries have forced him to the sidelines.
The Lions brought back defensive tackle DJ Reader, added Roy Lopez and drafted Tyleik Williams. With all three capable of playing the nose tackle position, Martin will be pressed for playing time as he looks to make a solid impact in training camp.
Lions' general manager Brad Holmes noted during this year's annual league meetings that Martin would have to take a step forward after being viewed as a developmental player for his first two seasons.
As a rookie, he appeared in three games. Last season, he suffered a knee injury at the end of the preseason that limited him to just two appearances in 2024.
Lopez also missed practice Tuesday, along with a host of recovering players and running back Sione Vaki. Alex Anzalone remained sidelined with a hamstring injury, though he spoke to reporters about his desire to land a new contract.
The Lions are set to have a day off Wednesday before returning to practice Thursday. Campbell explained that the first padded practice of the new season is scheduled for Friday.