Buccaneers-Lions Key Matchup: Mike Evans vs. Carlton Davis
The Detroit Lions will aim to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a third consecutive time on Sunday afternoon at Ford Field.
Key to those efforts will be limiting the production of five-time Pro Bowl receiver Mike Evans, a task that will be easier said than done.
Evans, the No. 7 overall pick of the Buccaneers in 2014, has never recorded less than 1,001 receiving yards in a single season.
Additionally, he's started off the 2024 campaign on the right foot. In Tampa Bay's season-opening win over the Washington Commanders a week ago, the Texas A&M product finished with five receptions for 61 yards and two touchdowns.
On Sunday, Evans will do battle with a Lions defense that struggled to defend the Rams’ Cooper Kupp in Week 1. Kupp had a monstrous game against defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn's unit, amassing 14 catches for 110 yards and a score.
Detroit's secondary will hope to have a better outing on Sunday against Evans. Evans, who produced eight catches for 147 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' playoff loss to Detroit last season, will likely get matched up most of the day with cornerback Carlton Davis.
Davis, one of the Lions’ biggest acquisitions this past offseason, played his first six seasons with Evans in Tampa Bay (2018-2023).
“He sharpened me a lot," Davis said of going up against Evans in Buccaneers practices over the years. "Going up against Mike a lot for six years has always made me a better corner. I always loved going up against him and Chris (Godwin), and (will) forever respect those guys. Got a lot of respect and forever thankful.”
A week ago against the Rams, Davis had a very pedestrian performance in coverage. He allowed nine receptions on 13 targets, for a passer rating against of 122. Plus, he earned a 63.9 coverage grade from Pro Football Focus for his efforts. The Lions will certainly need better production from the veteran defensive back in his one-on-one matchups with Evans.
From all accounts, Davis is more than ready to square off with his former teammates.
"He's normally a quiet guy, but he gave the best introduction to those receivers that I've ever heard a DB talk ever in my coaching career, and that's saying a lot," Glenn said of Davis' talk to the Lions’ defense earlier this week.
“The way he articulated how these guys are, how they act, how they operate, was pretty amazing yesterday. I wish I actually taped that just for my own, just so I can show other players like, 'This is how you do it.' But, he does have a little something in him, and he's not going to show that, that's just who he is. But, you can tell that it's Bucs week for him.”
Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield also is well aware of Davis’ immense knowledge of his former teammates.
“He provides the game-changing plays, the ability to do that,” Mayfield said of Davis. “Obviously, he’s got good ball skills, and he’s very familiar with our guys Mike and Chris. He’s covered them a lot in practice and whatnot. We got to be on the same page, got to give him some different looks and not let him get the chance to make plays on the ball.”
I expect a healthy dose of competitive reps between Davis and Evans, with the Tampa Bay wideout ultimately winning the majority of them. I'm willing to predict that Evans ends up with six catches for 71 yards and a touchdown vs. Davis and the Lions Sunday.