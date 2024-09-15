Detroit vs. Everybody: 86 Percent of NFL Experts Pick Lions Week 2
The Detroit Lions are currently 7.5-point betting favorites to defeat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
In the last four meetings, Detroit has walked away victorious. Also, in the last 12 meetings, the Lions won 10, giving many confidence that Dan Campbell's squad will be 2-0 following Week 2.
According to NFL Pickwatch, 86 percent of NFL analysts are picking the Lions to defeat the Buccaneers at Ford Field.
Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson indicated that Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles utilized nearly every coverage possible against Detroit's offense last season.
“Yeah, you’re always guessing when it comes to Coach (Todd) Bowles, schematically. He, probably more so than anybody in the League, plays the largest amount of defense, the greatest amount of volume," said Johnson. "Just today being third down day, you look at last year and they played almost every coverage known to man and different variations of it."
This week, Detroit has the benefit of facing a Buccaneers team with a depleted secondary.
Defensive tackle Calijah Kancey, offensive tackle Luke Goedeke and safety Antoine Winfield, Jr. have all been ruled out, according to their team's injury report. Cornerback Josh Hayes was also ruled out.
"I think in and of itself, the scheme is extremely challenging and then when they combine the good players that they have with that scheme," Johnson said. "I said it last year the first time we played them in the regular season and in the postseason, this is a dangerous team.
"So, we’ll see who they have available here on Sunday, but more than anything, we have to handle all the variety of looks that they can present to us, first and second down, and third down.”
