Buccaneers Playmakers Lions Must Worry About
On Sunday, the Lions will battle Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a divisional-round playoff rematch from a season ago.
In order to capture the Week 2 victory, Dan Campbell's squad will need to curtail the production of a variety of Buccaneers playmakers, including receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.
Let's take a look now at the Tampa Bay weapons that Detroit will need to worry about Sunday afternoon.
WR Mike Evans
Evans has been a model of consistency since entering the league in 2014. He's recorded 10 straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons, including a 1,255-yard, 13-touchdown season in 2023.
The 31-year-old amassed an impressive eight receptions for 147 yards and a touchdown in last year's divisional round playoff matchup with the Lions. Plus, he produced five catches for 61 yards and two scores in the Buccaneers’ season opener with the Commanders last week.
The veteran wideout should be a handful for Detroit's secondary in Week 2.
RB Rachaad White
White had a career-best season in 2023, rushing for 990 yards and six touchdowns. The 25-year-old accumulated 55 yards on nine carries in the Buccaneers’ divisional-round playoff loss to Detroit last season.
White, coming off a 15-carry, 31-yard performance against Washington last week, should receive a healthy dose of carries against the Lions Sunday. Additionally, he's a receiving threat coming out of the backfield. He finished with six receptions for 75 yards in Week 1.
Expect Tampa Bay to deploy White a lot on Sunday, too, and as both a runner and a pass-catcher.
WR Chris Godwin
Godwin – another one of Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield's favorite targets – has been the definition of consistent, just like Evans, since his first NFL season.
Godwin, a 2017 third-round pick, has four 1,000-yard receiving seasons to his name, and is coming off an 83-catch, 1,024-yard campaign in 2023.
In the postseason last year against Detroit, the Penn State product recorded four receptions for 40 yards. Additionally, in Tampa Bay's season opener a week ago, he caught each of his eight targets from Mayfield, and accumulated 83 yards and a touchdown.
He and Evans are a dynamic receiving duo, and could be problematic for the Lions’ defensive backs group Sunday.
LB Lavonte David
David, now in his 13th NFL season (all with Tampa Bay), is still one of the team's best defensive players. He produced a staggering 134 total tackles, including 17 for loss, 4.5 sacks, five passes defensed and a forced fumble last season. And for his efforts, he earned a 73.3 overall mark from Pro Football Focus, including a 76.4 run-defense grade and a 70.4 pass-rush mark.
David had a big game in Tampa Bay's postseason contest with Detroit last season. He accounted for a combined 13 tackles, including two for loss, and also finished with a sack of Jared Goff. I believe the veteran linebacker will be giving Ben Johnson's offense fits all afternoon long Sunday.
DT Vita Vea
Vea is one of the NFL's best defensive tackles, with the ability to impact the game both as a run defender and as a pass-rusher. He produced 43 total tackles, including eight for loss, to go along with 5.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in 2023. For his efforts, he received a 78.5 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, including a 72.3 pass-rush grade and a 72.2 run-defense mark.
Vea, coming off a three-tackle performance in Week 1, registered a lone tackle and quarterback hit in Tampa Bay's playoff loss to Detroit last season.
The 6-foot-4, 347-pound tackle could be a menace for the Lions’ offensive line to handle Sunday.