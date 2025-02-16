Bucky Brooks: Lions Still in Super Bowl Mix
The Detroit Lions have suffered devastating playoff losses each of the last two seasons.
In 2023, it came against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game, when Dan Campbell’s squad blew a 17-point halftime lead. Then, just this past season, Detroit – equipped with the NFC’s No. 1 seed – was upset by the Washington Commanders at Ford Field in the divisional round of the postseason.
The Lions could have very well already squandered their best opportunity to make a Super Bowl for the foreseeable future.
Yet, the team is still equipped with a solid core of young offensive and defensive playmakers, including the likes of All-Pros Penei Sewell, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Kerby Joseph.
Plus, Detroit’s 2025 roster returns a laundry list of Pro Bowlers, including Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs, Frank Ragnow, Taylor Decker, Brian Branch and Jack Fox.
So, don’t worry, Lions fans: Your Super Bowl window is still open. And if you don’t believe me, just ask NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks.
In his latest piece for the league-owned site, the longtime NFL scout and scribe said the Lions possess the second biggest current Super Bowl window. The only team with a bigger window, according to Brooks: the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.
As Brooks penned, “From Jared Goff to a quintet of outstanding weapons (Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and Sam LaPorta) and an ensemble of bullies up front (headlined by Penei Sewell and Frank Ragnow), the Lions are built to win utilizing force or finesse in 2025 and beyond.
While the loss of (offensive coordinator Ben) Johnson could take away some of the Lions' trademark pizzazz on offense, the re-emergence of a healthy and destructive defense under new coordinator Kelvin Sheppard could enable the team to roll through the NFC with a blue-collar approach that would serve it well in the postseason.”
Equipped with a talented roster of returning players, Detroit general manager Brad Holmes will likely look to supplement it with multiple defensive acquisitions this offseason. This could include upgrades at EDGE and cornerback, as well as along the interior of the defensive line.
Additionally, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Holmes target reinforcements along the interior of the offensive line, too.
With a productive offseason, the Lions could very well be in position to make a Super Bowl run in 2025.
