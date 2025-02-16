All Lions

Lions Have Second-Best Odds to Land Rams Cooper Kupp

Bettors believe Lions will trade for superstar wide receiver.

John Maakaron

Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) and wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) watch from the sidelines against the Minnesota Vikings
Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) and wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) watch from the sidelines against the Minnesota Vikings / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
The Detroit Lions are among the betting favorites to land Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

It was announced by the veteran wideout the team that made him a third-round draft pick in the 2017 NFL draft had informed him they play to make him available in the trade market.

Initially, the Lions opened as (+800) betting odds to land Kupp, but now sit as the team with the second-best odds to be the team he next plays for (+550), according to Draft Kings.

The betting favorite are the Denver Broncos (+450), followed by the Lions, Commanders (+650), Patriots (+650), Chiefs (+650) and Steelers (+850).

Appearing on radio row during the Super Bowl, NFL Insider Jay Glazer expressed Kupp may have been available for trade during the 2024 season.

"The Cooper Kupp thing was interesting because during the season I heard about Cooper maybe being on the open market," Jay Glazer said on the Stacking The Box podcast . "I called Sean (McVay) and he goes, 'No, teams have called. Like, the Steelers called, somebody else called, but they weren't offering a lot.'"

If no team swings a deal for Kupp, there is a strong likelihood he will be released from the only organization he has played for in the National Football League.

Currently, the 31-year-old as a massive contract with a cap hit of $29.78 million.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

