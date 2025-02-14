Burning Question: Are Detroit Lions Going to Regress in 2025?
The Detroit Lions, like many NFL teams, will have a revamped coaching staff and will face a much tougher 2025 schedule.
After a 15-2 season, it is tough to expect that Dan Campbell's squad will win the same number of games in his fifth season at the helm.
ESPN recently examined NFL teams they project will take a step back next season. Three of their 13 writers picked the Lions as the team expected to regress.
"The Lions are going to be excellent next season, but when you tie for the most wins in the NFL, you have the most room to fall," draft analyst Field Yates said. "They're my early pick to win the NFC North, but it could be through a 12-5 season as opposed to a 15-2 season."
One of the primary reasons a handful of pundits believe Detroit may regress is losing both Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn. Detroit's offensive and defensive coordinators became first-time head coaches, leaving Campbell to overhaul the staff after an early playoff exit.
As Pamela Maldonado expressed, "Losing both their offensive and defensive coordinators presents a major challenge, as history shows teams often struggle in similar situations. While the Lions are loaded with talent, these coaching changes could shrink the gap between them and the rest of the NFC North."
After falling short of their goals in 2024, Detroit is tasked with again battling in a tough division and facing a daunting road schedule that features a plethora of playoff teams.
NFL national reporter Lindsey Thiry indicated there could be some fatigue the Lions most overcome early in the season.
"When you are as good as the Lions were in 2024 (right up until that early playoff exit), your coaching staff gets raided," Thiry expressed. "So expect to see some growing pains early, and maybe some fatigue after failing in two straight emotional playoff runs, before they come to and surge down the stretch again."
While the Lions are going to face challenges, their level of success will be determined by the development of young players on their roster and general manager Brad Holmes upgrading areas of weakness.
While the team has faced doubts before, they are widely considered one of the top five teams in the National Football League. Campbell and his squad have proven they have the ability to sustain success, but now must figure out how to advance further in the playoffs.