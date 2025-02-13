Lions Defense, New Coaches Will Be Key to Successful 2025 Season
The Detroit Lions will enter the 2025 season with a revamped coaching staff and upgrades to a defensive line that was ravaged by injury last season.
Spin on Sports/WJR sports talk radio host Anthony Bellino joined the latest episode of Lone Wolves to review the season and to examine how the team takes another step forward in Dan Campbell's fifth season at the helm.
"I'm looking at the Super Bowl trying to find ways to evaluate what are other teams really doing and what are they really good at," said Bellino. "Philadelphia was really good at running the ball. They tried relentlessly with Saquon (Barkley). He had, what, 25 carries and 70 something yards. It's not like he was a killer back there. But they hit some deep strikes. They did some good things on offense.
"But for me, that MVP award goes to the defensive line. They should have just brought the whole d-line up there and said, 'Here you go. Here's your trophy. We'll get you a couple more copies of it so everyone can have one for the living room.' That's what I want to see out of our Detroit Lions," Bellino continued. "We talk about complimentary football all the time. Your defense has to complement your offense, your offense to your special teams, and so on and so forth."
The latest episode also explores how running back Jahmyr Gibbs will play a bigger role in the Lions' offense, Detroit revamping their coaching staff, how the team is viewed differently now that they can be a consistent winner, how Myles Garrett would transform Detroit's defensive line.
