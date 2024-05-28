Burning Questions: Who Is Lions' Most Important Player?
The Detroit Lions will enter the 2024 season without a ton of question marks.
After a strong offseason from Detroit general manager Brad Holmes, the Lions are in prime position to make the Super Bowl for the first time in franchise history.
Yet, the team's roster, just like the rosters of the rest of the NFL's 32 franchises, isn't perfect.
And, after reaching the NFC Championship Game a season ago, Detroit will have plenty of pressure to take the next step – i.e. hoist the Lombardi trophy at season's end – in 2024.
Here are the burning questions facing the Lions as they prepare for their second round of OTA practices.
1.) Who is the Lions’ most important player?
The Lions are equipped with a deep roster at this point. So, you could go with a variety of players here, including All-Pros Amon-Ra St. Brown and Penei Sewell and “the straw that stirs the drink” for Detroit offensively, quarterback Jared Goff. However, I'm going to go with the most impactful player on the Lions’ defense: EDGE Aidan Hutchinson.
Hutchinson, the biggest quarterback disruptor that the Lions possess, has recorded 21.0 total sacks the past two seasons, including a career-high 11.5 in 2023. He has a knack for getting after the quarterback, and has shown a strong proficiency for doing so in his first two seasons in his league. And, this ability of Hutchinson, in effect, has a positive impact on the ability of Detroit's defensive backs to defend the oppositions’ pass-catchers. Subsequently, the play of Hutchinson is highly integral to the quality of performance of Aaron Glenn's defense as a whole.
Additionally, the Lions are weaker on the defensive side of the ball than they are on the offensive side. This only adds to the value and overall importance of Hutchinson to Dan Campbell's squad.
2.) Will the Lions target a safety still?
I think you can easily make the argument that the Lions should acquire another safety. Kerby Joseph is out until training camp after undergoing hip surgery, and Detroit doesn't possess much depth at the position after him and Ifeatu Melifonwu.
Detroit did just recently sign C.J. Moore, who was suspended all of last season due to a gambling violation. And, Moore has the potential to provide some quality reps in relief of Joseph and Melifonwu. Along with Moore, it looks like Brandon Joseph, who suited up for just two games and played entirely on special teams in 2023, will get the chance to back up Joseph and Melifonwu.
I'd love for the Lions to go after former Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons or ex-Seattle Seahawks defensive back Quandre Diggs, who played with the Lions from 2015-19, to solidify the safety position. But, I just don't see it happening. I think that general manager Brad Holmes and the organization are content with the group of safeties they have. Additionally, I think adding to the sentiment is the fact that the Lions also plan on giving Brian Branch reps at safety this upcoming season. And, all of that to me means that Holmes & Co. won't be adding another safety prior to the start of training camp.