Amon-Ra St. Brown Proved He Is More Than Just Slot Receiver
The critics of Amon-Ra St. Brown receiving such a large contract extension cited Detroit paying a "slot receiver" $30 million annually would eventually prove costly.
St. Brown proved last season he was among the NFL's top wideouts, both in the slot and lining up on the outside.
According to PFF, St. Brown was the fourth-most productive wideout in the league when lining up outside.
As PFF expressed, "Few playmakers in the league are better than Amon-Ra St. Brown. Over the past two seasons, 73 of St. Brown’s targets have come within nine yards of the line of the scrimmage, yet he’s recorded 1,459 receiving yards in that span with 37 gains of 15-plus yards."
The connection with veteran quarterback Jared Goff is undeniable, as the tandem has established itself as one of the top pairings in the league in just three short seasons.
As PFF added, "St. Brown caught six touchdown passes in 2023 and moved the chains 43 times. He forced 10 missed tackles, recorded 25 explosive gains and gained 375 yards after the catch."
What makes the 24-year-old so valuable is his ability to fight through press coverage to get open and secure additional yards after the catch.
"St. Brown’s 1,346 receiving yards against press coverage tied with Puka Nacua and trailed only Tyreek Hill and CeeDee Lamb in the regular season and playoffs in 2023," PFF explained. "He averaged 12.8 yards per catch, despite seeing an average target depth of just 8.2 yards."
