By the Numbers: Defining Stats for Each Lions Free Agent Signing
The Detroit Lions have added seven new faces to their roster at this stage of the offseason, and each could wind up playing a big role in 2025.
General manager Brad Holmes has prioritized the defensive side of the ball, as five of the seven newcomers will be on the defensive side. In particular, there are three new cornerbacks on the roster in D.J. Reed, Rock Ya-Sin and Avonte Maddox.
Here is one defining stat, either in 2024 or in their career, for each of the Lions' seven external free agent additions ahead of the 2025 season.
D.J. Reed — 18 percent forced incompletion rate
Signing a three-year deal with $32 million guaranteed, Reed is being paid like a potential No. 1 cornerback. With his veteran experience and ability, he likely should ascend to the top spot on the depth chart right away.
That's not to say he won't face competition from the likes of Amik Robertson and Terrion Arnold, but Reed's overall body of work suggests that he's the best option to take away opposing No. 1 receivers. A prime example of this is the 18 percent forced incompletion rate that he forced in 2024.
In total, Reed forced 11 incompletions on a total of 60 targets, which ranked tied-for-10th amongst qualified cornerbacks.
Roy Lopez — 17 career tackles for loss
Lopez has been a factor mostly against the run in his career, though he did flash some pass-rush production in 2024. He's coming to Detroit to spell DJ Reader at the nose tackle position as a rotational piece, and he projects as a run-stuffer.
This is evidenced by the fact that he has 17 tackles for loss in his career. Lopez had 11 combined in his first two seasons with the Houston Texans, and had four last season for the Arizona Cardinals. Now, Lopez is hoping to bring this level of disruptiveness to Detroit.
Grant Stuard — 1,267 career special teams snaps
At first glance, Stuard looks to be the team's replacement for Jalen Reeves-Maybin as a special teams oriented linebacker. In four NFL seasons, Stuard has 1,267 career snaps in this aspect of the game as a core teamer who can contribute in multiple phases of the game.
The Lions have been adamant about how much they emphasize the special teams aspect of the game, and so Stuard figures to help them in that aspect.
However, he was also given some opportunities defensively in 2024 and had a career-high 40 combined tackles, so the best may be yet to come for him as a defender as well.
Kenny Yeboah — 48.4 Pro Football Focus run-blocking grade in 2024
Receiving production is limited for Yeboah through four NFL campaigns, so his pathway to producing for the Lions in 2025 may be in the third tight end role. However, his 48.4 run-blocking grade seems to indicate that this could be a struggle.
Yeboah did have his most productive year as a pass-catcher, with five catches for 47 yards and a touchdown. The Lions did retain Shane Zylstra, so there will likely be a competition between the newcomer and the incumbent for that third tight end spot in 2025.
Kyle Allen — 19 career NFL starts
With Teddy Bridgewater seemingly not returning in 2025, the Lions have added a new backup competitor for Hendon Hooker in Allen. The veteran has plenty of experience since debuting in 2018.
In his 19 starts, Allen has a career record of 7-12 and has thrown for 26 touchdowns against 21 interceptions. His biggest season came in 2019, when he made 12 starts for the Carolina Panthers. Going 5-7 that year, Allen threw for 3,322 along with 17 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.
Now, the veteran offers quality competition for Hooker, who must continue to demonstrate growth to keep his hold on the backup job behind Jared Goff.
Rock Ya-Sin — 10.6 percent career missed tackle rate
Ya-Sin has been a reliable tackler throughout his career. However, his workload defensively has dipped over the past two seasons including a 2025 campaign in which he played just 63 snaps for the San Francisco 49ers.
Still, Ya-Sin has set a standard throughout his career for being a reliable tackler with a career missed tackle rate of just 10.6 percent. With good coverage ability as well, he has the ability to be a steady contributor in a pinch and is a solid depth addition at this stage of his career.
Avonte Maddox — 75.9 opposing passer rating in 2024
Maddox's playing time was hit or miss in 2024, as the snap counts he received on a game-to-game basis were not always consistent. However, he proved to be reliable in coverage when targeted as evidenced by a 75.9 opposing passer rating last season.
In 2024, Maddox was targeted 29 times and allowed 15 completions. He allowed one touchdown and had three pass breakups last season, per Pro Football Focus. He's also a solid tackler, as shown by his 4.8 percent missed tackle rate last season.