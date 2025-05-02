Five UDFA Who Could Make Lions 53-Man Roster
The Detroit Lions have a history of finding undrafted free agents who earn spots on their active roster.
Under Dan Campbell, the Lions have created a culture built around competitiveness and giving opportunities to the best option. As a result, the Lions have had at least one undrafted free agent make the roster in each of Campbell's four seasons as head coach.
With rookie minicamp one week away, the Lions are close to their first look at the crop of undrafted players that they have brought in. According to reports, the Lions have agreed to deals with 11 new undrafted players who will be coming to Allen Park with hopes of making the team.
Here are five undrafted free agents who could make the Lions' final 53-man roster out of training camp.
OL Mason Miller
Miller was an FCS All-American at tackle last season, working along with 2025 first-round draft pick Grey Zabel to help fuel North Dakota State to a national championship. He doesn't have the athleticism that made teams intrigued by his teammates, but his 6-foot-7 frame is appealing and he has the ideal arm length to stick at the tackle position.
The Lions drafted two offensive linemen this year and have committed plenty of resources to the group as a whole. This will make earning a spot on the roster difficult, but if the Lions can maximize Miller's physical gifts, then there is certainly a path for him to claim a depth spot.
Detroit is thin on tackle depth, with Dan Skipper being the lone established option behind the starting tandem of Penei Sewell and Taylor Decker. If Miller has a strong training camp, he fits a depth need and could give the Lions a young option for their swing tackle spot.
WR Jackson Meeks
Meeks finished his career at Syracuse, but he began at Georgia where the Lions took three of his former teammates in this year's draft. The move was a beneficial one, as he surpassed 1,000 receiving yards playing for the Orange.
His arrival carries intrigue, as he's the nephew of former Lions defensive end Za'Darius Smith. He has the necessary physicality at 6-foot-2, and had 21 contested catches last season. Detroit drafted two wide receivers, but Meeks brings a unique skill set that could allow him to stand out.
The Syracuse product ran a 4.64 40-yard dash, so he won't be a burner out wide. However, his ability to bring in contested catches could set him apart from other young options and make him a candidate to stick at the back-end of the roster as a depth option. Detroit is clearly intrigued by his ability, as the team reportedly offered him $200,000 guaranteed to sign.
TE/FB Zach Horton
Horton is another player who comes to Detroit with a unique skill set, and the Lions' lack of an established third tight end could make him a viable candidate to make the roster. He is more of a traditional fullback, which the Lions have not had since parting ways with Jason Cabinda.
In lieu of a traditional fullback, the Lions have asked their third tight end to fill this role in recent years. However, Horton's time at Indiana suggets that he could be an ideal fit to do both within Detroit's offense.
Horton is a solid run-blocker and was productive for the Hoosiers as a pass-catcher, hauling in 21 passes for 189 yards and four touchdowns. If he's able to translate that do-it-all ability during training camp, he could have a solid chance of sticking on the roster.
S Ian Kennelly
The Lions signed Kennelly after hosting him at the local pro day prior to the draft, and the Grand Valley State product could be an intriguing fit. Detroit drafted Dan Jackson in the seventh round, and the two players are from very similar molds as safeties with special teams upside.
Detroit has two exceptional safeties in Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch, but the depth behind them is very young. As a result, Kennelly has the opportunity to stand out amidst his peers in the pursuit of a roster spot.
Based on his pro day performance, Kennelly has a relative athletic score just over nine and fits the Lions' mold from that perspective. He'll get plenty of snaps in preseason, and if he's able to maximize them he could wind up having a strong case to help the team on special teams in the regular season.
DE Keith Cooper Jr.
The Lions signed Cooper to add more depth at the defensive end position, which is a significant area of need for the team. After beginning his career at Tulane, Cooper transferred to Houston and earned Second Team All-Big 12 honors after notching 3.5 sacks.
Cooper was a solid run defender, earning a 74.0 run defense grade at Houston last season. He lacks explosiveness, which was a knock on him during the pre-draft process, but his ability to set the edge could make him a reliable run defender.
The Lions are still searching for a consistent presence opposite Aidan Hutchinson, and in their meritocracy all options will be given a look. If Cooper can unlock some of his pass-rush ability, he'll better his chances to make the roster.