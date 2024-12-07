'I'm Just Over Them': Byron Murphy Not Digging Lions Praise
The rivalries within the NFC North have been as heated as ever in the 2024 season.
With three teams in playoff contention and a tightly contested divisional race, the matchups and conversations surrounding the Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings have reached a fever pitch.
As it stands, the Lions hold a one-game advantage over the Vikings for the division lead. Though the Lions are on an 11-game win streak, the Vikings have managed to keep pace throughout the year with a 10-2 record.
With the Lions and Vikings set to meet in the regular season finale, with potentially the division title on the line if both teams continue to win, the banter has already started. Minnesota Vikings cornerback Byron Murphy expressed his frustration with the Lions' Thursday win over the Packers to local media on Friday.
“Obviously Detroit came out with the win, I didn’t like that. It was a good game, feel like some plays Green Bay could’ve done better," Murphy said, via KSTP in Minnesota. "But it’s football, things happen and obviously Detroit won the game. But we’ll see them soon.”
Murphy and the Vikings would benefit from any Lions loss, as the Vikings are currently just one game back in the division race. Detroit currently holds the head-to-head tiebreaker thanks to a Week 7 win at U.S. Bank Stadium.
The Lions have become one of the NFL's most popular teams over the last two seasons, as their rise from the bottom of the NFC North to one of the league's most dominant teams has resonated with fans across the league.
However, Murphy made it clear that he's heard enough chatter about Detroit.
“I’m not liking all this Detroit talk right now. I just keep hearing it over and over," Murphy said. "I’m just over them. I’m over Green Bay too, but Detroit, they just talk about them too much and I’m over that as well.”