Lions Add Calvin Johnson to Pride of the Lions

Pro Football Hall of Fame receiver is latest member of Pride of the Lions

John Maakaron

Former Detroit Lions wideout Calvin Johnson
Former Detroit Lions wideout Calvin Johnson / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Calvin Johnson is the latest member to be welcomed into the Pride of the Lions.

"We are thrilled to add Calvin Johnson Jr. to the Pride of the Lions," said Detroit Lions President and CEO, Rod Wood. "His commitment on the field and to the city of Detroit are legendary and this is a well-deserved honor. We are proud that he will be forever memorialized inside Ford Field and as a Detroit Lion."

Johnson discovered he will be honored during halftime of the Lions' Sept. 30 Monday Night Football game against the Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field. He learned the news during his annual charity golf outing.

Appearing on the "Kay Adams Show" from Detroit Golf Club, Johnson reacted to the news his name will join Lomas Brown, Chris Spielman, Roger Brown, Alex Karras, Herman Moore, Lem Barney, Jack Christiansen, Dutch Clark, Lou Creekmur, Jason Hanson, Dick "Night Train" Lane, Yale Lary, Bobby Layne, Dick LeBeau, Barry Sanders, Charlie Sanders, Joe Schmidt, Dick Stanfel, Doak Walker and Alex Wojciechowicz.

"You saw me up there, it's a tear jerker," said Johnson. "I don't like surprises for that reason, man. You might catch me in my emotions. And they definitely did, man. Definitely shed a tear, because I didn't see it coming. I wasn't expecting it. And it's just an honor. It really is to be celebrated by my peers and by the city of Detroit. That's the honor."

Johnson credited the fanbase in Detroit due to their passion for all sports, not just football.

"They have a true fan base. Not just for football, for baseball and for hockey," said Johnson. "They're just Detroit fans through and through. And if you come to the City and you put down and you work your tail off, they are going to love you. They pay attention. And that's what I love about them."

