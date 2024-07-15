8 Storylines to Watch at Detroit Lions Training Camp
Training camp is rapidly approaching, and the Detroit Lions are making their final preparations.
Gone are the days of little optimism, as the Lions are expected to be serious contenders in 2024. The infrastructure built by Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell appears to be championship worthy, and training camp offers the first opportunity for the fans to observe it.
Here are eight things to watch for when training camp opens later this month.
WR3 competition
One of the most pressing competitions to watch in training camp will be at the wide receiver position. While Amon-Ra St. Brown is the top target and Jameson Williams has high upside, the Lions have an open role in the passing game after Josh Reynolds' departure.
The Lions remained quiet in terms of additions at the position throughout the offseason. Donovan Peoples-Jones returns on a one-year contract and Tre'Quan Smith signed a futures deal, but the Lions were largely inactive in terms of adding receivers.
With reports circulating that the Lions are not looking for more bodies for the room, they are apparently confident in what they have. Kalif Raymond will likely play a big role, while players such as Peoples-Jones, Smith and Daurice Fountain could be primed for opportunities.
Secondary alignment
With all the new faces in the secondary, Lions' defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn has the challenge of plugging in pieces in the best possible manor. There are two new veterans at cornerback in Carlton Davis and Amik Robertson, along with a pair of rookies in Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw.
Factoring in returning players such as Kerby Joseph, Brian Branch and Ifeatu Melifonwu still in the fold, the Lions have a variety of ways in which they can construct their secondary. Campbell has alluded to potentially utilizing Branch at safety, which would free up the nickel spot.
The Lions have plenty of options in which they can use their talent, which will make training camp all the more interesting.
First look at rookies
Training camp will offer the first full look at the Lions' rookie class. Arnold will take center stage, but there are other intriguing players within the crop. Rakestraw is expected to be full go for camp and he could be set to contribute in his first NFL campaign.
On the offensive side, eyes will be on Sione Vaki as he begins his career as a running back. After playing predominately safety at Utah in college, Vaki is expected to contribute solely on offense.
Detroit's two rookie offensive linemen will be battling for depth roles, as Christian Mahogany and Giovanni Manu look to provide a backup presence behind the Lions' vaunted offensive line.
Kicking competition
Detroit elected to add Jake Bates to its kicking competition, parting ways with undrafted rookie James Turner. Bates will now battle with Michael Badgley, who has been the incumbent for the team over parts of the last two seasons.
Special teams coordinator Dave Fipp said that the veteran Badgley has added leg strength over the course of the offseason. This will serve him well in his competition against Bates, who made a reputation for himself after nailing multiple kicks of 60-plus yards.
Bates became a popular figure for his ability to hit long-range kicks with the Michigan Panthers in the UFL. Badgley won't go quietly in the competition, so this battle should last the duration of training camp with both players getting opportunities in preseason games.
Great expectations
The Lions are no longer viewed as a nice story within the NFL. Rather, they're expected to be among the legitimate contenders to hoist the Lombardi Trophy at the end of the year. With that, they will be operating with high expectations.
Campbell has done a strong job of navigating the challenges that come with this type of status. Members of the roster are also confidently acknowledging the expectations and not shying away.
Detroit has a new level of optimism after last year's success. While repeating it and reaching those heights will be a challenge, the Lions seem to be able to handle the challenge.
Hooker's development
After struggling throughout OTAs and minicamp, Hendon Hooker will get an opportunity to show off his development in the first training camp of his career.
Hooker will face competition for the backup job from Nate Sudfeld, who is a popular figure within the quarterback room and brings valuable veteran experience. While the Tennessee product is ultimately expected to win the role, he will be pushed by the veteran.
Hooker could also be in line to take a majority of the snaps in preseason games. This is an exciting preposition, as he will get a chance to showcase his readiness after spending all of his rookie year on the sidelines while rehabbing an injury.
Overall health
Campbell told reporters at the conclusion of OTAs that he expected the team to be mostly healthy heading into camp. He mentioned that nose tackle DJ Reader may not be ready for the start of camp as he recovers from a quadriceps injury.
There are other players who missed most or all of OTAs, such as Branch and Joseph who were dealing with offseason procedures. Both players are expected to be big parts of camp. The team's overall health will be worth keeping an eye on during the grind of training camp.
Next camp standout?
Each year, young players work their way onto the coaching staff's radar. Last season, cornerbacks Starling Thomas V and Steven Gilmore were among the most popular names within Detroit's class of UDFAs.
While Thomas was waived and picked up by the Cardinals, Gilmore remained on the active roster for the duration of the year. There are several candidates on the roster this year, including former CFL standout Mathieu Betts.
Other players who could pop in camp include wide receivers Daurice Fountain and Kaden Davis.