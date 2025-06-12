Calvin Johnson Says Star DE Across From Hutchinson Would Be ‘Scary’
The Detroit Lions have long been considered to be in the mix to add a big-name pass-rusher, and Trey Hendrickson remains the biggest of names considered to be available.
As the Bengals' defensive end awaits the potential of a new contract, he has remained out of action during the team's offseason workout program.
With a resolution not expected in the near future, and the Bengals also dealing with a contract situation with first-round pick Shemar Stewart, Hendrickson could be available for a trade.
Enter a team like the Lions, who have the cap space and resources to make a move for Hendrickson in the final year of his current contract.
Among those who believe a move for Hendrickson would be beneficial is Lions legend and Hall of Fame wide receiver Calvin Johnson.
During a recent appearance on 'Up and Adams' hosted by Kay Adams, Johnson expressed excitement for the hypothetical tandem of Hendrickson and Aidan Hutchinson. Prior to a season-ending injury, Hutchinson was playing at an All-Pro level with 7.5 sacks in his five games played.
If the Lions were to acquire Hendrickson, the tandem of him and Hutchinson would be a scary sight for opposing offenses.
"Man, I would love that. To see Aidan and Hendrickson across from each other, that's pretty scary. That would be pretty awesome," Johnson said. "That would be a dominant move. I don't know if we can afford it, but hey, that would be a great move."
